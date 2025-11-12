UK investigates Chinese-made buses over cybersecurity concerns, Apple removes gay dating apps removed in China

Share

With bus operators in Denmark and Norway probing a security vulnerability in Yutong electric buses, the UK is to investigate whether hundreds of these Chinese-made buses can be controlled remotely by their manufacturer. The Department for Transport and the National Cyber Security Centre are examining whether buses made by Yutong could be vulnerable to interference. A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said: “We are looking into the case and working closely with the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre to understand the technical basis for the actions taken by the Norwegian and Danish authorities.” The Guardian

Apple has confirmed that it has removed two of China’s most popular gay dating apps – Blued and Finka – from its app store in the country following an order from authorities. “We follow the laws of the countries where we operate. Based on an order from the Cyberspace Administration of China, we have removed these two apps from the China storefront only,” an Apple spokesperson said. The move has raised concerns amongst the LGBT community in the country. BBC

PayPal said on Wednesday it ​is re-‌launching in the United ‌Kingdom for customers to shop online and in stores,⁠ nearly ‌two years after it restructured ‍its operations there following Brexit. The digital payments platform ​said customers ‌in the UK will have access to debit cards that can be used ⁠worldwide without ​any transaction ​fees, credit cards, and ‍its ⁠PayPal+ loyalty programme. Yahoo! Finance

Apple has perplexed consumers with their latest product launch: a designer sock to carry your iPhone. Well, they’ve actually called it an “iPhone Pocket” but it’s essentially a knitted piece of fabric with a hole to snugly encase your iPhone, which you can wear cross-body, like a bag or a phone strap. This limited-edition collaboration with the Japanese fashion label Issey Miyake is available for an eye-watering $229.95, in blue, brown or black. Independent

Sony revealed its latest piece of hardware at last night’s State of Play event: a 27″ Gaming Monitor that’s only coming to the US and Japan. The company is expanding its hardware offering even further, following its PlayStation Portal remote player with a desktop gaming monitor, complete with charging hook for your PS5 controller. It’ll also pair with the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers. The monitor will be released next year, though there’s no date or price just yet. It’s also unclear why it’s only coming to the US and Japan. Eurogamer

Groups tackling AI-generated child sexual abuse material could be given more powers to protect children online under a proposed new law. Organisations like the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), as well as AI developers themselves, will be able to test the ability of AI models to create such content without breaking the law. That would mean they could tackle the problem at the source, rather than having to wait for illegal content to appear before they deal with it, according to Kerry Smith, chief executive of the IWF. Sky News

Last night, The Information reported that Apple had delayed the iPhone Air 2 launch, from its original schedule of fall 2026. In a follow-up post, The Information reports the second-generation model is now aiming for a spring 2027 release, which would be alongside updates to the base model iPhone 18 (as Apple is shifting the release of that model to the spring going forward). 9to5Mac

