Space Race Heats Up: Blue Origin sends NASA spacecraft to Mars

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin has achieved a landmark victory in the commercial space race.

The company successfully launched its huge New Glenn rocket, carrying two NASA spacecraft toward Mars, and – in a critical, first-time success – safely recovered the rocket’s reusable first-stage booster.

This development immediately intensifies the competition with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which relies on booster recovery to slash mission costs.

The huge New Glenn rocket, named after American astronaut John Glenn, lifted off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch proceeded despite multiple delays over four days due to bad weather and two further delays on the final day.

Aboard the colossal, 98-meter-tall rocket – which weighs roughly the same as 20 trucks -were two identical Mars orbiters, named Escapade, which are now heading toward the Red Planet and are scheduled to arrive in 2027.

The recovery of the booster stage was the major headline of the mission, which was only the second flight for the New Glenn. Following separation over the Atlantic, the booster executed a successful soft landing, touching down upright on its platform 375 miles (600km) offshore.

Staff cheered wildly as the recovery was confirmed, a feat Blue Origin had never managed before with a rocket so large. This was a necessary step, as the inaugural test flight in January failed to land the booster stage.

The successful recovery is an essential step toward making spaceflight economically viable. The ability to recycle and slash costs is crucial if Blue Origin wants to run science-scale missions for NASA and compete directly with its chief rival.

The significance of the achievement was acknowledged by competitor Elon Musk, who posted his congratulations on X. The New Glenn can put a payload of 45 metric tonnes into space, though it remains smaller than SpaceX’s Starship.

The successful touchdown solidifies Blue Origin’s position in the industry, demonstrating its commitment to reliable, large-scale reusable launch systems.

