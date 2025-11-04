Sky Live shut down: customers to receive full refund

Share



Sky has announced that Sky Live, the interactive camera accessory designed for its Sky Glass TV set, is being discontinued and will be completely shut down on December 4, 2025.

This means the physical cameras will simply stop functioning, as the product relies entirely on online services for its features.

Sky Live only launched in 2023 with the ambition of expanding the television’s capabilities, essentially serving as a Kinect-esque device. Its features included motion-controlled gaming, using the TV as a workout coach via fitness apps, enabling screen sharing between households, and facilitating Zoom video calls.

However, its exclusive tie-in with the Sky Glass TV meant it catered to a relatively small market, leading to the decision to “pull the plug.”

In a statement, Sky suggested the move is part of a refocusing effort, saying the company is proud of the “ambition” behind the product but is now concentrating investment on “faster, simpler products, unbeatable content and brilliant service.”

The most popular feature was gaming, which Sky confirmed it will continue to support with more titles coming to Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

Full Refund for All Customers

For customers who purchased the hardware – which cost £290 outright or was available on a monthly payment plan – Sky is offering a generous compensation package. All customers will receive a full refund for the amount they have paid towards the device, regardless of whether they bought it upfront or are paying monthly. Those on a monthly plan will be refunded for payments made to date, and future payments will be stopped.

To further soften the blow, Sky is also giving every affected customer a free 12-month subscription to the Mvmnt fitness app, though this will be the non-motion-tracking version.

Sky is facilitating the recycling of the now-obsolete hardware, offering a pre-paid label for returns, though customers are under no obligation to send it back.

