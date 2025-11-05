Reddit added to social media ban for Under-16s in Australia

Share



Australia has expanded its world-first social media ban for children under 16 to include popular forum site Reddit and live-streaming platform Kick, bringing the total number of restricted platforms to nine.

The landmark legislation, which takes effect on 10 December, aims to shield young Australians from the unseen forces of “harmful and deceptive design features” online.

Reddit and Kick join a list that already includes major sites such as Facebook, X, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Threads. The government has focused the ban on platforms whose “sole or a significant purpose is to enable online social interaction.”

Under the new law, tech companies must take “reasonable steps” to prevent accounts from being created by or maintained for under-16s. Failure to comply could result in hefty fines of up to A$50 million ($32.5m; £25.7m).

Federal Communications Minister Anika Wells stated the ban is about protecting children, noting that online platforms can target children with “chilling control.” eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant emphasised that delaying access to social media gives children “valuable time to learn and grow, free of the powerful, unseen forces of opaque algorithms and endless scroll.”

The ban, which is being closely monitored by global leaders, has sparked debate regarding implementation methods. While companies will not be forced to use government-issued ID, they may explore options like facial recognition or parental approval. Critics have raised concerns over potential data privacy risks and the accuracy of age verification software.

The ban does not apply to messaging services like WhatsApp and Discord, or gaming platforms like Roblox, which were deemed to have a different primary purpose. However, the government stresses the list is dynamic and may be updated as technology evolves.

