The world’s most valuable company has reported another series of expectation-beating results, heading off fears of the AI bubble bursting for now. Nvidia’s revenue reached $57bn in the three months to October, higher than Wall Street estimates and the company’s own guidance. That’s up 62% on the same time last year, and has been described by the business as an “outstanding” quarter. A profit measure called earnings per share was also better than expected at $1.30. Sky News

Students at the University of Staffordshire have said they feel “robbed of knowledge and enjoyment” after a course they hoped would launch their digital careers turned out to be taught in large part by AI. James and Owen were among 41 students who took a coding module at Staffordshire last year, hoping to change careers through a government-funded apprenticeship programme designed to help them become cybersecurity experts or software engineers. But after a term of AI-generated slides being read, at times, by an AI voiceover, James said he had lost faith in the programme. The Guardian

A new music streaming service created with the cooperation of all the major record labels will soon debut, with generative AI functionality as its centerpiece, Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw reports. The labels in question are Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group, and Sony Music. Incidentally, another word for a mushy, formless substance is “slop.” About a year ago, Klay struck a deal with Universal to team up on an AI music project touting itself as “ethical,” but reports at the time didn’t make it clear what kind of product or service that partnership might produce. Gizmodo



Google is upgrading its image generation model with new editing chops, higher resolutions, more accurate text rendering, and the ability to search the web. Dubbed Nano Banana Pro, the new model is built on Google’s latest large language model, Gemini 3, released earlier this week. The company claims Nano Banana Pro improves on its predecessor, Nano Banana, with the ability to create more detailed images and accurate text, and generate text in different styles, fonts and languages. Tech Crunch

Who could have guessed that giving kids a teddy bear with ChatGPT built in was a bad idea? The answer is probably anyone, writes The Verge. Or at least anyone who didn’t work for FoloToy, the makers of Kumma, a $99 AI-enabled plushie that’s now been pulled from shelves after researchers at the US PIRG Education Fund got the bear to discuss sexually explicit topics, offer advice on where to find knives, and give instructions on lighting matches. In the report, researchers said:

We were surprised to find how quickly Kumma would take a single sexual topic we introduced into the conversation and run with it, simultaneously escalating in graphic detail while introducing new sexual concepts of its own.

Just a couple of weeks ago, one of the “godfathers” of artificial intelligence was in St James’s Palace being handed an award from King Charles for his work in artificial intelligence (AI). Professor Yann LeCun was being honoured along with six other recipients for his contributions to the field, which have been credited as advancing deep learning. But Mr LeCun is at odds with some of the AI world over the future of the generation-defining technology. And now he is going all-in on his idea of “advanced machine intelligence” after announcing he is leaving his role as Meta’s chief AI scientist to start a new firm. BBC

Fortnite Chapter 6 is coming to a close very soon, and marking the occasion is a big, splashy finale event that looks very Ready Player One. Check out the trailer below, which features several disparate IPs that may make your head spin:

In the video, we see Fortnite’s own Jonesy moving through a chaotic battlefield, only to see Godzilla and King Kong standing against a bigger threat. X-Wings from Star Wars fly overhead before a giant Homer Simpson, in just his underwear, stomps into view. That’s when the Bride from Kill Bill slides in on her motorcycle, and she and Jonesy ride towards the danger.

