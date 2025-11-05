Nvidia boss Jensen Huang says AI ‘long way’ from crash, telcos to tackle Spoofing

Share





Nvidia boss Jensen Huang (pictured above – centre) has told Sky News the AI sector is a “long way” from a Big Short-style collapse. Speaking outside Downing Street following a roundtable with government and other industry figures, the head of the world’s first $5tn company defended his sector from criticism by investor Michael Burry. Mr Burry and his firm, Scion Capital, gained notoriety for “shorting” – betting against – the US housing market ahead of the 2008 financial crash. Sky News

There’s a report that claims Android phones have a hidden trick up their sleeve that could be faking your true network strength. This report was put forward by Nick vs Networking, a publication that supposedly discovered Android’s network signal fakeout (via Android Authority). Specifically, what the report states is that Google’s operating system artificially “inflates” the signal (the bars users would see). It cites one key string: KEY_INFLATE_SIGNAL_STRENGTH_BOOL. Android Central

Fei-Fei Li, ‘Godmother of AI,’ wins 2025 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering Professor Fei-Fei Li, one of the seven pioneers of artificial intelligence and famously known as the godmother of AI, is set to receive the top engineering prize from King Charles. Prof Li will receive the 2025 Queen Elizabeth Prize of Engineering along with six other pioneers, including “godparents of AI” during a ceremony at St James’s Palace today (Wednesday). The News International

The French government says it is initiating proceedings to suspend the online platform of Asian online giant Shein, after prosecutors said they were investigating the company over childlike sex dolls found on its website. The economy ministry said under the prime minister’s order proceedings would last for “as long as necessary for the platform to prove to authorities that all of its content is finally in compliance with our laws and regulations”. The government’s move was announced little more than an hour after Shein opened its first physical store in the world. BBC



Motorola just announced the Edge 70 smartphone, which is an ultra-thin handset that could rival the recently-launched Apple iPhone Air . It’s a bit thicker than the Air, at 5.9mm compared to 5.6mm, but the camera bump is less noticeable. As for that camera bump, the Edge 70 features a trio of 50MP camera sensors. The main camera can capture 4K video and there’s also a front camera, an ultrawide with a macro lens and a dedicated light sensor. Like most modern smartphones, there are AI tools available for photo editing. Engadget

Six of the biggest phone companies have said they will work together and upgrade their systems to stop fraudsters being able to “spoof” UK phone numbers and commit fraud. New technology is expected to be rolled out over the next year that will stop criminals impersonating legitimate bodies and subsequently duping people into believing they are talking to real companies, banks and government departments. Under the new plans, which aim to tackle number spoofing by foreign call centres, it will become clear when calls are coming from abroad. The Guardian

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts