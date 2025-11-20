Nudify fined £55,000 over lack of age checks

Share



Nudify, a deep fake “nudification” site, has been hit with a substantial fine by communications regulator, Ofcom, for failing to implement mandatory age verification measures required under the UK’s new Online Safety Act.

Itai Tech Ltd, the company behind the AI tools that allow users to edit images to create deepfake intimate content, was fined a total of £55,000. This comprises a £50,000 penalty specifically for its failure to put in place “highly effective age assurance” checks for users accessing pornographic content, plus an additional £5,000 for refusing to comply with Ofcom’s requests for information during the investigation.

The fine marks the regulator’s second major enforcement action since the Online Safety Act came into effect on July 25, which legally requires all sites hosting age-restricted content to verify that their users are over 18.

Suzanne Cater, director of enforcement at Ofcom, issued a strong warning, stating:

“The use of highly effective age assurance to protect children from harmful pornographic content is non-negotiable and we will accept no excuses for failure.” She emphasized that any service failing to meet its age-check duties can expect “robust enforcement action, including significant fines.”

Ofcom noted that the company attempted to evade the regulation by making its website inaccessible from UK IP addresses shortly after the investigation began in May. Furthermore, documents show Itai Tech Ltd recently filed an application to strike itself off the UK register of companies.

The regulator is prepared to pursue legal action to recover the fine if the company refuses to pay. This enforcement action highlights the government’s increasing focus on tackling digital harms, particularly concerning children and deepfake image abuse.

The fine follows Ofcom’s first penalty issued to the online message board 4chan, and the regulator has currently opened investigations into 76 sites and apps for suspected breaches of the Online Safety Act.

