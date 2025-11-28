NSPCC: 1 in 10 children face online blackmail threat

Share



One in ten children in the UK have been targeted by online blackmail, new NSPCC research confirms.

The alarming finding comes from a Savanta survey commissioned by the charity.

The data reveals that 9% of parents reported their own child had been subjected to online blackmail.

Despite this major threat, two in five parents (40%) rarely or never talk to their children about the issue. This highlights a critical safety gap.

Online blackmail is defined as a coercer threatening to share private, often intimate, content unless the child complies with demands.

The consequences are severe, linked to self-harm and suicidal feelings among young victims.

Blackmailers often start conversations on public platforms before moving to encrypted messages to avoid detection.

Many parents hesitate to talk about it due to fears of overreacting (32%) or difficulty getting their child to open up (25%).

The research also found that one in three parents feel that tech companies and the Government are failing in their duty to protect children.

Rani Govender, Policy Manager at the NSPCC, called for immediate systemic change.

“Tech companies continue to fall short,” she stated. “Urgent action is needed to build safety into the very fabric of these platforms.”

Govender stressed that parental readiness is crucial until systemic change happens. “It’s vital that parents feel equipped to have these difficult conversations.”

5 Essential Tips for Parents

The NSPCC offers five key tips for discussing online blackmail:

Start conversations early: Make online safety a routine discussion using age-appropriate language. Create a judgment-free environment: Guarantee your child can come to you without fear of punishment. Emphasize the fault lies with the blackmailer. Focus on scenarios: Use “what if” questions to help children plan their response to potential threats. Discuss privacy and sharing: Explain that digital content is permanently outside their control once shared. Stress the risks. Make sure they know how to get help: Ensure they know to contact you, a trusted adult, or professional services such as Childline. Teach them to block, report, and screenshot evidence.

Adults concerned about a child’s safety can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000.

Further research details are available here: https://learning.nspcc.org.uk/research-resources/2025/parent-carer-views-online-blackmail-children-young-people.

