London councils hit by cyber-attack, OpenAI claims it is not responsible for teen’s death

Share

At least two London councils have been hit by a cyber-attack and have invoked emergency plans as they investigate whether any data has been compromised. The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and Westminster City council, which share some IT infrastructure, said a number of systems had been affected across both authorities, including phone lines. The councils, which provide services for 360,000 residents, shut down several computerised systems as a precaution to limit further possible damage. Engineers at RBKC worked through the night on Monday, when the incident occurred, and Tuesday. The Guardian

Nvidia has claimed it is “a generation ahead” of rivals in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry amid growing suggestions a rival may emerge to threaten to its market dominance – and multi-trillion dollar valuation. Shares in the chip giant fell on Tuesday, following a report Meta planned to spend billions on AI chips developed by Google to power its data centres. In a statement on X, Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, said it was the only platform which “runs every AI model and does it everywhere computing is done”. BBC

OpenAI has said a teenager who died after months of conversations with ChatGPT misused the chatbot and the company it is not liable for his death. Adam Raine died in April this year, prompting his parents to sue OpenAI in the company’s first wrongful death lawsuit. The 16-year-old initially used ChatGPT to help him with schoolwork, but it quickly “became Adam’s closest confidant, leading him to open up about his anxiety and mental distress”, according to the original legal filing. Sky News



The UK government’s new pay-per-mile tax on electric cars will also include plug-in hybrid cars, chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in long-awaited autumn budget on Wednesday. The new pay-per-mile tax is being brought in as part of an effort to claw back lost revenue from the duty imposed on petrol and diesel as motorists transition away from ICE vehicles. The levy is set at 3p per mile driven in an EV and 1.5p per mile driven in a PHEV. This will come into effect from April 2028. Autocar

Warner Music Group (WMG) will begin an artificial intelligence (AI) music venture with technology start-up Suno – a year after it sued the firm in a landmark case. As part of the settlement agreement struck between the two firms, Warner will let users create AI-generated music on Suno using the voices, names and likeness of artists who opt-in to the programme. The record label, which represents artists like Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, was among several music giants like Sony Music that sued Suno and a similar platform called Udio. BBC

Nintendo Switch Online members can now get their hands on four more games. On the NES app, users will be able to access Ninja Gaiden 2: The Dark Sword of Chaos and Battletoads. Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters and Bionic Commando, meanwhile, have been added to the GameBoy app. You can check out a trailer for the four newest Nintendo Switch Online games above. To play any of the above games, you’ll need to have an active base-tier Switch Online subscription. Eurogamer

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts