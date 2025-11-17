Jaguar Land Rover hack cost India’s Tata Motors $2.4 billion, Sky Sports scraps sexist TikTok channel

Share

India’s Tata Motors, owner of Jaguar Land Rover, has revealed the cyberattack that shut down production in the UK has so far cost it around £1.8 billion ($2.35 billion). The company last week posted results for the quarter ended September 30th, and revealed it incurred exceptional costs of £196 million ($258 million) as a direct consequence of the attack, and saw revenue fall year-over-year from £6.5 billion to £4.9 billion ($8.5bn to $6.4bn). The company’s results would have been worse, were it not for sales growth in India. The Register

When Tropical Storm Melissa was churning south of Haiti, Philippe Papin, a National Hurricane Center (NHC) meteorologist, had confidence it was about to grow into a monster hurricane. As the lead forecaster on duty, he predicted that in just 24 hours the storm would become a category 4 hurricane and begin a turn towards the coast of Jamaica. No NHC forecaster had ever issued such a bold forecast for rapid strengthening. But Papin had an ace up his sleeve: artificial intelligence in the form of Google’s new DeepMind hurricane model – released for the first time in June. Guardian



Sky Sports has scrapped its new female-focused TikTok channel, Halo, after it faced a backlash online with its posts described as “patronising” and “sexist”. In a statement posted on social media on Saturday night, the broadcaster said it “didn’t get it right” and that it would be “stopping all activity” on the account. The channel, which was only announced on Thursday, was described by the broadcaster as an “inclusive, dedicated platform for women to enjoy and explore content from all sports, while amplifying female voices and perspectives.” BBC

A British thermal management startup has unveiled an advanced battery cooling technology designed to enhance the performance of electric vehicles (EVs). Hydrohertz’s Dectravalve technology enables ultra-fast charging while enhancing battery range, lifespan, and safety. Unlike conventional approaches that treat the entire battery pack uniformly, the technology provides precise, multi-zone thermal management, allowing individual battery modules to be optimally heated or cooled. Interesting Engineering

After many years of hype, it finally seems that artificial intelligence (AI) is having a serious effect on the economy. Does this provide grounds for hope – or even more reasons to worry? The effects may be starting to be felt in the UK labour market. Last week’s data showed payroll employment falling in October by 32,000, the 10th monthly fall over the past year. Starter jobs are becoming scarce, according to some, and many are beginning to wonder whether this is the direct result of AI replacing human labour. Telegraph

A couple of days ago, Microsoft’s Windows chief Pavan Davaluri received a lot of backlash when he shared plans regarding Windows evolving as an “agentic OS”. The executive’s words hinted at an AI-powered experience that would boost productivity. However, people were not happy with this direction, complaining that there are a lot of other more important things that are unbaked in the OS and deserve attention. It got to the point that the executive had to disable replies on their original X (formerly Twitter) post. Neowin

