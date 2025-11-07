IKEA relaunches smart home range with 21 Matter-compatible products

Share



IKEA is launching a massive overhaul of its connected home products with IKEA is launching a massive overhaul of its connected home products with 21 new and updated devices that are fully compatible with Matter , the universal smart home standard.

The move signals a major shift by the furniture giant to make smart home technology more affordable, simpler to use, and highly interoperable.

The new range is built from the ground up to leverage the Matter-over-Thread protocol, allowing devices from different brands to communicate.

For customers, this means an IKEA smart bulb or sensor can work with platforms such as Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa, eliminating the common frustration of being locked into a single ecosystem.

What the products do

The new collection focuses on three core segments, providing the essential building blocks of a flexible smart home system:

Lighting: The KAJPLATS smart bulb range includes eleven variations with improved colour and brightness capabilities. They offer white spectrum and colour-changing options in various shapes and sizes.

Sensors: Five new sensors support home wellbeing and security. These include the MYGGSPRAY motion sensor for hands-free lighting, MYGGBETT door/window sensor, TIMMERFLOTTE temperature and humidity sensor, ALPSTUGA air quality sensor (which monitors CO₂ and particles), and the KLIPPBOK water leakage sensor.

Control: The new BILRESA remotes (available in dual-button and scroll-wheel versions) allow users to easily control lights and scenes. The GRILLPLATS smart plug turns any ordinary lamp or small appliance into a smart product and even tracks energy use.

How they work

The new devices operate using the Matter-over-Thread protocol. Matter acts as a common language, while Thread is a low-power, wireless mesh protocol that enables devices to communicate reliably and locally, with minimal reliance on the cloud.



All Matter-enabled products require a smart home hub to function within an ecosystem. IKEA’s DIRIGERA hub has been updated to serve as both a Matter Controller (able to manage devices from other brands) and a Matter Bridge (ensuring older, non-Matter IKEA products remain compatible).

Crucially, the affordable new products, such as remotes starting from just £3, can be paired directly with lights out-of-the-box using TouchLink, allowing basic control even without a hub.

Why IKEA is launching this range?

IKEA’s decision to rebuild its smart home line is driven by a strategy to democratise connected living, it claims. According to David Granath, Range Manager at IKEA of Sweden, smart home technology has historically been “too complicated and confusing” and “not easy enough to use for most people – or affordable enough for many to consider.”

By fully embracing the Matter standard and offering highly competitive pricing, IKEA aims to remove these barriers, making it easier for its millions of customers to start or expand a smart home.

The company views this launch as a “first step” in establishing itself as a key player in a smart future where customers will simply expect their home furnishings to have “superpowers.”

