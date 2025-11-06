A technology company seized by the Dutch government has warned carmakers against buying microchips from its rogue Chinese division, warning that it cannot vouch for their quality. Nexperia said that its Chinese unit was ignoring instructions and had refused to pay for components shipped from its European factories. “Nexperia’s entities in China have stopped operating within the established corporate governance framework and are ignoring the lawful instructions of Nexperia’s global management,” the company said. Telegraph



An MP has called for Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to be shut down after it called him a “rape enabler”. The Grok chatbot made the post on X about SNP MP Pete Wishart, after a user asked it to comment on the member’s opinion on whether there should be an inquiry into grooming gangs in Scotland. Mr Wishart said he was seeking legal advice over the “deeply distressing” accusation and called for Musk to “recalibrate” the bot to shut it down. BBC

Ikea just announced a bunch of super cheap, colorful Matter-over-Thread devices that will work with any platform, and it feels like Christmas came early for the smart home. The 21 new products include a line of smart bulbs starting at just £4 and two new remote controls that start at just £3 (US pricing is not yet confirmed). Ikea also officially updated its Dirigera hub to a Matter controller and Thread border router to support the new products, which will start to arrive in the US in January. The Verge

Google is hatching plans to put artificial intelligence datacentres into space, with its first trial equipment sent into orbit in early 2027. Its scientists and engineers believe tightly packed constellations of about 80 solar-powered satellites could be arranged in orbit about 400 miles above the Earth’s surface equipped with the powerful processors required to meet rising demand for AI. The Guardian