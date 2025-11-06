GTA maker accused of ‘union busting’, Meta told not to use PG-13 cinema rating
Grand Theft Auto (GTA) maker Rockstar Games has been accused by a trade union of sacking staff in the UK to stop them from unionising. The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB), which represents people working in the gaming sector, said 31 workers were fired from Rockstar’s UK studios on 30 October. The union led rallies outside the company’s offices in Edinburgh and London on Thursday to protest what it described as “the most blatant and ruthless act of union busting in the history of the games industry”. BBC
The Motion Picture Association (MPA) in the US has sent Meta a cease-and-desist letter over its use of “PG-13” when referring to content moderation on Instagram. In October, the social media giant announced that teenagers using its platform would now only see content that abides by a PG-13 cinema rating. Now, it has been told to “immediately and permanently” stop using the rating, with the MPA accusing Meta of being “highly misleading”. Sky News
A technology company seized by the Dutch government has warned carmakers against buying microchips from its rogue Chinese division, warning that it cannot vouch for their quality. Nexperia said that its Chinese unit was ignoring instructions and had refused to pay for components shipped from its European factories. “Nexperia’s entities in China have stopped operating within the established corporate governance framework and are ignoring the lawful instructions of Nexperia’s global management,” the company said. Telegraph
An MP has called for Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to be shut down after it called him a “rape enabler”. The Grok chatbot made the post on X about SNP MP Pete Wishart, after a user asked it to comment on the member’s opinion on whether there should be an inquiry into grooming gangs in Scotland. Mr Wishart said he was seeking legal advice over the “deeply distressing” accusation and called for Musk to “recalibrate” the bot to shut it down. BBC
Ikea just announced a bunch of super cheap, colorful Matter-over-Thread devices that will work with any platform, and it feels like Christmas came early for the smart home. The 21 new products include a line of smart bulbs starting at just £4 and two new remote controls that start at just £3 (US pricing is not yet confirmed). Ikea also officially updated its Dirigera hub to a Matter controller and Thread border router to support the new products, which will start to arrive in the US in January. The Verge
Google is hatching plans to put artificial intelligence datacentres into space, with its first trial equipment sent into orbit in early 2027. Its scientists and engineers believe tightly packed constellations of about 80 solar-powered satellites could be arranged in orbit about 400 miles above the Earth’s surface equipped with the powerful processors required to meet rising demand for AI. The Guardian
Discover more from Tech Digest
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.