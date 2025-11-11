Google issues VPN warning after porn ban triggers surge in risky downloads

Share



Google has issued an urgent warning to smartphone users following a massive, sustained surge in the installation of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

This exponential rise is a direct consequence of new legislative actions in the US and Europe that either ban adult websites or mandate strict age and identity verification checks for access.

This regulatory push has led millions of new users, unfamiliar with cybersecurity risks, to download VPNs to hide their location and bypass restrictions. This immediate, high-volume demand has created a perfect environment for threat actors.

“Threat actors distribute malicious applications disguised as legitimate VPN services,” Google cautioned. These harmful apps often impersonate trusted brands or use social engineering tactics to lure users, representing a serious short-term risk to data and privacy.

The user reaction highlights a potential flaw in the legislative strategy: users are not abandoning adult content, they are simply masking their digital location.

For example, the UK’s mandated age verification checks under the Online Safety Act led to VPN signups surging by more than 1,400% for some providers, with NordVPN reporting a 1,000% rise almost immediately. This usage is sustained, demonstrating that users are pretending to be in countries without such restrictions.

As regulators consider further steps to curb VPN use, echoing previous government fights over cloud encryption, the immediate danger remains the wave of users installing compromised apps, exposing their private data and finances in an attempt to retain access.

