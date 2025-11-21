Elon Musk would beat Tyson in a fight claims Grok, Vinted removes sexually explicit ads



Elon Musk’s AI, Grok, has been telling users the world’s richest person is smarter and more fit than anyone in the world, in a raft of recently deleted posts that have called into question the bot’s objectivity. Users on X using the artificial intelligence chatbot in the past week have noted that whatever the comparison – from questions of athleticism to intelligence and even divinity – Musk would frequently come out on top. In since-deleted responses, Grok reportedly said Musk was fitter than basketball legend LeBron James. Grok also reportedly stated Musk would beat former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a boxing match. The Guardian

Online marketplace Vinted says it has removed sexually explicit adverts, after a mum reported seeing a video depicting what she believed to be a pornographic scene while browsing for clothes. Kirsty Hopley, 44, from Carlisle, said she was searching the app for a dressing gown when the ad popped up. She was sitting next to her teenage daughter at the time. Ms Hopley reported the content to Vinted and later contacted Ofcom. She told BBC News the video, which started playing automatically, showed a “sickening” graphic and violent sexual encounter. BBC

The novel has survived the industrial revolution, radio, television, and the internet. Now it’s facing artificial intelligence – and novelists are worried. Half (51%) fear that they will be replaced by AI entirely, according to a new survey, even though for the most part they don’t use the technology themselves. More immediately, 85% say they think their future income will be negatively impacted by AI, and 39% claim their finances have already taken a hit. Sky News



Hands-on Google Gemini users can now use the AI’s app and website to figure out whether an image is AI-generated, though with some considerable limitations. Google today announced the general release of SynthID Detector in the Gemini app and Gemini on the web, allowing users to upload any image and ask the bot whether the picture was created or modified using AI. Because the new feature is using SynthID, however, it’s incredibly limited – it can only recognize images created by Gemini and tagged with Google-made SynthID watermarks. The Register

The MG S6 EV is another electric SUV from China. It offers a substantial range (up to 329 miles), lots of space all the kit you’d probably want – and does it for a competitive price. It says a lot about MG that I am expecting this car to be more than just a numbers game; I’m expecting it to be good. MG’s electric model line-up is looking pretty full now. Its core cars – the 4 EV, S5 EV and this S6 EV – all sit on its Modular Scalable Platform, with the S6 being the largest and most expensive. Autocar

Netgem has been providing internet-streamed TV services for many years, but might have slipped under your radar before. That’s because it has largely worked with individual internet service providers up and down the UK, with its devices and services tied-into specific broadband plans. However, not only is it widening its net, its first product to go on general sale for a fair while also happens to be the first Freely set-top-box. And that means you can add all the major UK TV channels to any TV for free, without needing an antenna or satellite dish. T3.com