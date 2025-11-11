Dark web dealers selling bank details for price of a pint. 5 tips to keep your info safe

Share





Stolen British bank card details are being traded on the dark web for an average price of just £6.27, according to alarming new research from NordVPN.

While the price has risen by 38% since 2023 – when the average was £4.56 – the cost remains less than a pint in many London pubs, highlighting the low barrier to entry for cybercriminals.

The study, which utilised data from NordVPN’s dark web monitoring service, NordStellar, found a total of 1,804 UK payment cards currently available for sale on illicit marketplaces.

This places the UK fourth globally for the highest number of stolen payment cards, trailing only the United States, Singapore, and Spain.

Cybersecurity experts point out the high profitability of this trade: 87% of the stolen cards remain valid for over 12 months, providing criminals with a long runway for fraud, account takeovers, and laundering activities.

Globally, the average price for a stolen card hovers around £6.30, with cards from Japan fetching the highest prices at approximately £18.00.

Marijus Briedis, Chief Technology Officer at NordVPN, commented on the trend, noting that even with “a cost-of-hacking crisis emerging on the dark web,” cards are frequently sold in bulk and stay valid for long periods.

He warned that for a few pounds, criminals gain a “ready-made route to fraud” by using bots to perform small test charges and validate the stolen data before large-scale transactions.

The UK’s disproportionate presence in the rankings is attributed to its strong digital economy and widespread use of online banking and e-commerce.

High-profile data breaches at companies like M&S, Co-Op, and Jaguar Land Rover have exposed millions of customer records, feeding the dark web supply chain.

Furthermore, the UK’s relatively high average income and strong currency make British cards more valuable internationally for criminals looking to cash out.

5 Essential Tips for Keeping Bank Details Safe

NordVPN experts advise consumers to adopt these simple steps to protect their finances from scammers and dark web profiteers:

Monitor Your Statements Regularly: Review your bank and card activity at least weekly. Turn on real-time transaction alerts to catch unfamiliar charges early so you can dispute them quickly. Use Strong Passwords: Secure all accounts with complex and unique passwords, paying special attention to e-commerce sites where you store personal and payment details. Don’t Save Data in Your Browser: Avoid storing passwords and payment data using your browser’s autofill feature. If your computer is infected with malware, it can easily access this local storage. Enable Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Add an extra layer of security with codes, devices, or biometrics wherever possible. This stops a hacker even if they have your password. Monitor the Dark Web: Use dark web monitoring tools (like NordVPN’s service) that can alert you if information associated with your email addresses or accounts is discovered online.

Nord VPN

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts