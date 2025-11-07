Citroën ë-C5 Aircross becomes second car to qualify for full £3,750 discount

Share



The Citroën ë-C5 Aircross Long Range has become only the second passenger vehicle to qualify for the full £3,750 discount under the UK government’s expanded Electric Car Grant.

The large, family SUV joins the Ford Puma Gen-E in receiving the maximum subsidy, a move designed to make the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) more accessible.

The introduction of the ë-C5 Aircross Long Range to the top tier of the grant scheme, which was first launched in August, significantly expands the choice available to consumers, particularly for those needing a larger family vehicle.

The grant now covers 38 electric models across major automotive brands and is applied directly to the price at the dealership.

Crucially, only the Long Range version of the ë-C5 Aircross – which features a 97kWh, locally produced battery – secures the full £3,750 discount.

The standard ‘Comfort Range’ model, with a smaller 73kWh battery, is eligible for the lower £1,500 rebate. This difference is due to the Long Range model scoring higher on the Science Based Targets used to determine grant eligibility for the most sustainably produced EVs.

Says Greg Taylor, Managing Director, Citroën UK:

“It’s really important to us at Citroën that the transition to electrification is made as accessible as possible and we price all of our vehicles accordingly. ë-C5 Aircross Long Range is the first vehicle of its size and type to receive the full grant which is testament to the hard work of the team at Citroën to make cars that are practical for all.

“We welcome the support the UK Government is providing to make the transition to electric attainable, and are proud that Citroën continues to lead the way.”

The announcement comes as EV sales have surged in the UK, with industry data showing electric cars made up one in four new vehicles sold in October, an increase of nearly 29% from the previous year. Over 30,000 drivers have already benefited from the grant since its launch.

In addition to the car grant, the government is investing £381 million to expand EV infrastructure, aiming to install over 100,000 new public chargepoints across the country.

