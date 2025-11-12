Brits overpaying on broadband by £2 billion a year. 5 tips on finding best Black Friday deal.

Share



UK broadband customers are being urged to switch their provider during the crucial Black Friday period, as shoppers can expect savings of around £220 each.

According to analysis from UK broadband comparison site Broadband Genie, an estimated 8.8 million broadband customers are currently out of contract and are, on average, overpaying £19 a month for their internet service.

This equates to a staggering collective national overspend of almost £2 billion each year.

Broadband expert Alex Tofts from Broadband Genie believes no customer should have to settle for overpriced broadband or below-par speeds. He notes that many providers take advantage of loyal customers by hiking up their price once the initial deal term ends.

“We urge customers to take action to lower the cost of their broadband bill,” Tofts says. “Black Friday is an excellent time to shop around, and household bills such as broadband are one of the few Black Friday purchases where you’re saving, not spending.”

Tofts predicts that the best deals will start to appear up to two weeks before Black Friday itself. Providers are expected to offer high-value credit notes and reward cards for new customers, which dramatically reduces the effective monthly cost.

“Usually, customers save £183 a year by switching their broadband; this is effectively boosted upwards of £230 in and around Black Friday,” he adds.

To help customers secure the maximum possible savings, Broadband Genie shares its top tips for navigating the seasonal sales.

1. Only Pay for What You Need

It is important to remember that not all broadband contracts are the same. Higher speeds usually mean higher prices, so it is essential to only pay for the capacity you truly require. If your digital demands include basic activities such as streaming, online shopping, calls, and emails, a standard entry-level fibre deal with download speeds of 50Mb would be more than enough. If, however, you want to game online or regularly work from home and download large files, you should consider something faster, budgeting an additional 10Mb for each user in the household.

2. Check Social Tariff Eligibility

If you receive benefits or universal credit, it is highly likely you are eligible for a broadband social tariff. These are deals offered at a reduced monthly cost. Eligible customers should skip shopping around for promotional deals and instead speak to their current provider, who will be able to port the existing contract onto the reduced tariff if they are eligible.

3. Start Comparing Early

Providers will begin to offer their Black Friday exclusives around two weeks before Friday, November 28th, through to Cyber Monday. Ofcom-accredited comparison services are free to use and take the stress out of finding the best deals. These trusted comparison services will often work with broadband providers to offer exclusive deals that cannot be found anywhere else.

4. Factor in Gifts and Vouchers

To make deals more enticing, broadband providers often offer incentives such as bill credits, prepaid Mastercards or gift cards for popular online and high street shops. If you know you will use the gift, calculate the effective monthly cost. This is done by dividing the value of the gift over the length of the contract and then subtracting this value from the monthly cost. Some comparison services, such as Broadband Genie, already calculate this figure for consumers.

5. Time Your Switch

When you find a deal that is right for you, lock it in, and you can set the activation date for when you need it. You may want to do this if your current deal still has a few more days to run or to coincide with an upcoming house move. Do not worry about locking in a deal too early, as you always have the opportunity to cancel it within 14 days of your activation date.

The reason some customers pay more for broadband is simple: most contracts are sold for a minimum term of 24 months. After this period, customers are automatically moved to a rolling monthly contract at a higher rate. Across the UK, 8.8 million customers are in this position, meaning they are free to switch to something cheaper.

