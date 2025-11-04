Apple releases iOS 26.1, offering new ‘Liquid Glass’ controls

Share

The update focuses on refining the user experience and addressing initial feedback, introducing several popular tweaks and fixes.

One of the biggest changes addresses the controversial visual overhaul introduced with the “Liquid Glass” design. Users can now access a new translucency control under Display and Brightness settings.

This allows them to choose between the default “Clear” look, which is more transparent, and a new “Tinted” option. The tinted mode increases the opacity of interface elements like menus and notification panels, improving contrast and readability for those who found the original transparent effect distracting.

For iPad users, the update brings back an updated version of the popular Slide Over multitasking mode. This feature allows users to summon a single secondary app with a quick swipe, sitting on top of the main apps.

The updated version is more flexible than before, allowing the Slide Over window to be moved and resized like any other app window.

Several other quality-of-life improvements are included across the platforms. The Clock app on the iPhone has been subtly adjusted to prevent accidental dismissals: turning off an alarm now requires a “slide to stop” gesture, rather than a simple tap.

Additionally, users can now disable the “swipe to open camera” gesture from the lock screen, a welcome fix for those who accidentally launch the camera.

The update also includes enhanced audio quality for FaceTime calls in low-bandwidth conditions on Macs and new support for AutoMix transitions in Apple Music over AirPlay.

While a key promised feature, the “more personal Siri”, has been delayed until next year, Apple claims the 26.1 update lays further groundwork for the full rollout of Apple Intelligence.

To get the update, users simply need to open the Settings app on their iPhone or iPad, go to General, and then select Software Update. The updates for macOS, watchOS, and other platforms are available through their respective Software Update sections.

