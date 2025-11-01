1 in 4 unconcerned by ‘sexual deepfakes’, US presses Europe on rules for big tech firms

Share



One in four people think there is nothing wrong with creating and sharing sexual deepfakes, or they feel neutral about it, even when the person depicted has not consented, according to a police-commissioned survey. The findings prompted a senior police officer to warn that the use of AI is accelerating an epidemic in violence against women and girls (VAWG), and that technology companies are complicit in this abuse. The survey of 1,700 people commissioned by the office of the police chief scientific adviser found 13% felt there was nothing wrong with creating and sharing sexual or intimate deepfakes. The Guardian



Advertisers once had to rely on catchy radio jingles or splashy billboards to grab the attention of drivers for a few seconds while they were on the road. But now, drivers of modern electric cars are being hit with a wave of in-car digital advertising as vehicles’ large touch-screens become a route for brands to reach more eyeballs. Carmakers are turning to software that can serve up promotions to drivers on the road. Some of Europe’s biggest car manufacturers have signed a series of deals with 4screen, a German start-up developing the technology. Telegraph

Europe should “reconsider” its rules for big tech companies if it wants to see lower US tariff rates on its steel and aluminium exports, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said. His comments come as officials from the US and European Union are meeting in Brussels to discuss the status of the trade framework that the two sides agreed in July. That deal set US tariff rates on European products at 15%, lower than had been threatened, in exchange for promises of European investment and changes that would allow in more American agricultural products. BBC



What if Honda had stuck with the Honda E? It was a delightful piece of design and was great to drive, but it needed a bigger battery and a lower price. We will never know for sure, because the E is dead and buried, but the Nio Firefly might be a decent consolation prize. This supermini is made by Nio, but Firefly is its own brand. There’s no model name, like when BMW relaunched the Mini: it’s simply the Firefly. It has been sold in Europe for a few months and is now confirmed to be coming to the UK in 2026. Autocar

This month’s OnePlus 15 arrived to much fanfare about its enormous battery life, but no sign of the cheaper 15R that was expected alongside it. Now we finally know that phone will be revealed on December 17th, alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2 and Watch Lite. Both the phone and tablet will release in the US, Europe, and India, though the budget watch is only landing in Europe. There’s no guarantee that the 15R will actually go on sale to American buyers before the end of the year though. The Verge MG Motor UK is set to hold back the launch of the second-generation MG 4 EV, opting instead for a facelifted version of the current model, which has proven highly successful here. The decision highlights a divergence in product strategy between the UK and China for the SAIC-owned marque, which is capitalising on the established appeal and momentum of its first electric car platform in the UK.The all-new 4, which entered the Chinese market in March, represents a significant engineering shift. It’s built on a next-generation EV platform, is 100mm longer and moves from rear-wheel to front-wheel drive. Autocar

