1 in 4 GPs using AI despite lack of training, AI could replace 3m low-skilled jobs in UK by 2035

One in four GPs are now using artificial intelligence (AI) in their work, despite almost none having formal training or guidance from their employers, new research has found. The largest year-on-year survey of UK GPs on generative AI has revealed an increase in the number of doctors using tools like ChatGPT in their everyday clinical work. Some 95% of the doctors who said they use generative AI in their work reported no professional training and 85% of them said their employer has not encouraged its use. Sky News

A firm considered one of the leading global voices in encryption has cancelled the announcement of its leadership election results after an official lost the encrypted key needed to unlock them. The International Association for Cryptologic Research (IACR), uses an electronic voting system which needs three members, each with part of an encrypted key, to access the results. In a statement, the scientific organisation said one of the trustees had lost their key in “an honest but unfortunate human mistake”, making it impossible for them to decrypt – and uncover – the final results. BBC

Up to 3m low-skilled jobs could disappear in the UK by 2035 because of automation and AI, according to a report by a leading educational research charity. The jobs most at risk are those in occupations such as trades, machine operations and administrative roles, the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) said. Highly skilled professionals, on the other hand, were forecast to be more in demand as AI and technological advances increase workloads “at least in the short to medium term”. The Guardian

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Monday issued an alert warning of bad actors actively leveraging commercial spyware and remote access trojans (RATs) to target users of mobile messaging applications. “These cyber actors use sophisticated targeting and social engineering techniques to deliver spyware and gain unauthorized access to a victim’s messaging app, facilitating the deployment of additional malicious payloads that can further compromise the victim’s mobile device,” the agency said. Hacker News

Learning and working is hard, so why bother, when it’s so easy to fake it? Thanks to generative AI, it has never been easier to pretend to have done some work…But what are the consequences for society? Pope Leo XIV recently spoke poetically about the soul crushing effect of replacing human-made art with machine-generated AI slop. “Not everything has to be immediate or predictable. Defend slowness when it serves a purpose, silence when it speaks and difference when evocative”, he told an audience of filmmakers. Telegraph

The first foldable iPhone from Apple is rumored to launch next year. The iPhone Fold (expected name) will not be cheap, and an analyst has now shared the expected price of the foldable. According to a Fubon Research analyst, who bases the estimate on supply chain data and Apple’s margin requirements, the iPhone Fold is expected to cost around $2,399.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 starts at $1,999, so it’s not surprising that Apple’s foldable iPhone will be priced higher. GSM Arena

