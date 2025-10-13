Vodafone suffers major national outage, affecting over 130,000 UK customers

Share



Vodafone’s mobile and broadband services across the UK were hit by a major national outage on Monday afternoon (October 13th, 2025), with over 130,000 customers reporting problems at the height of the disruption.

Internet monitoring site Downdetector showed a massive spike in user complaints starting shortly after 3:00 PM BST, impacting both home broadband and mobile connectivity.

The telecommunications giant confirmed it was aware of a “major issue on our network affecting broadband, 4G and 5G services.” With more than 18 million customers in the UK, the widespread failure has left a substantial portion of users unable to access the internet via either Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Adding to the frustration, many customers attempting to seek information or assistance found themselves unable to access Vodafone’s official website and app, which are typically used to check network status. Social media was flooded with complaints from users reporting “complete outages” and struggling to reach customer service.

Internet monitor Netblocks confirmed that live network data showed Vodafone was experiencing a “national outage” impacting both core services. The company issued an apology, stating: “We appreciate our customers’ patience while we work to resolve this as soon as possible,” as engineers scramble to restore full service across the country.

