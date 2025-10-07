UK Over 65s hit by online scams as new ‘Scam Schools’ programme launches
New research from Virgin Media O2 reveals the devastating financial and emotional toll on older victims, who lose an average of £831 to financial fraud. The fears are so widespread that over half (55%) of all Brits worry their older loved ones could lose their life savings.
The digital safety initiative comes as a vast majority of Brits (80%) are concerned about older family and friends falling victim to scams, with nearly three-quarters (73%) believing vulnerable older people are being deliberately targeted. The forced shift to online services due to bank closures is cited as a major concern, increasing the risk for 61% of over-65s.
Scammers are using increasingly sophisticated tactics, most commonly posing as trusted entities such as banks or HMRC (80%), or employing phishing texts and emails with malicious links (79%). Other key threats include parcel delivery scams, fake tech support and bogus pension or winter fuel offers.
The human cost is significant. One 74-year-old victim, Mary from Berkshire, lost thousands in a cryptocurrency scam involving a deepfake video. “The hardest part wasn’t just the financial loss; it was the shame and guilt I felt,” she said.
The fear of fraud is also stopping older people from enjoying the internet, with 45% avoiding online activities including shopping or banking. To combat this, the free, in-person Scam Schools will offer practical help on topics from spotting fake messages to creating strong passwords, aiming to boost digital confidence and safety ahead of Get Online Week (20-26 October).
Murray Mackenzie, Director of Fraud Prevention at Virgin Media O2, stressed the urgency: “Scammers are becoming ever more convincing… We’re committed to blocking millions of fraudulent texts and helping communities build the skills they need to spot and avoid scams.”
