Travel eSIMs become preferred roaming alternative as revenues jump 85%
This explosive single-year growth is largely driven by the growing cost-effectiveness of travel eSIMs, which are directly challenging the high prices of standard mobile roaming services.
According to the research, intense competition among providers is enhancing the value proposition of these services, with new players entering the market easily via Connectivity-as-a-Service platforms.
The report also anticipates a significant shift in the competitive landscape. By 2026, mobile network operators (MNOs) are expected to launch their own travel eSIM offerings. This strategic move is seen as critical for MNOs to retain roaming revenue and avoid losing substantial market share to third-party providers who currently dominate the space.
Molly Gatford, Senior Research Analyst at Juniper Research, commented: “As third parties increasingly integrate themselves in the telecoms sphere, it will be pivotal in 2026 that operators launch their own travel eSIM services to compete and retain as much revenue as possible from mobile roaming.”
To succeed, all providers, both third-party and mobile operator, must differentiate their services through competitive pricing and the inclusion of value-added features.
An extract from the report, Travel eSIM Market 2025-2030, can be viewed here: https://www.juniperresearch.com/research/telecoms-connectivity/roaming/travel-sims-esims-market-research-report/
