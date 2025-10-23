Tesla profits slide as Elon Musk calls those opposing $1trn pay packet ‘corporate terrorists’

Share



Tesla has seen its profits slide even as it reported record quarterly revenue after US buyers rushed to secure a key tax credit on electric car purchases before it ended last month. The firm said revenue for the three months to the end of September hit a record $28bn (£21bn), up 12% from the same time last year. But the company’s profits dropped by 37% for the same period, partly due to extra costs linked to tariffs and research. The results come ahead of a vote by shareholders in November on a new pay package for chief executive Elon Musk that could be worth as much as $1tn. BBC

Elon Musk has called major investor advice firms opposing his $1trn pay package “corporate terrorists”. Mr Musk, the world’s richest man, is continuing to lobby for the pay award from his electric vehicle company, Tesla. He defended the sum during a Tesla earnings call on Wednesday, and criticised opponents – in particular two firms that help large investors decide how to vote at shareholder meetings. The billionaire took aim at Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis after the firms recommended shareholders vote against approving his new pay plan. Sky News

Europe’s largest space groups unveiled a preliminary deal on Thursday to join forces in satellite manufacturing and services after months of negotiations to counter the runaway growth of rivals led by Elon Musk’s Starlink. The deal between Airbus, Thales and Leonardo will forge a new France-based venture starting from 2027 in the most ambitious tie-up of European aerospace assets since MBDA missiles maker in 2001. French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said the deal would “strengthen European sovereignty in a context of intense global competition.” Reuters