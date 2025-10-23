Tesla profits slide as Elon Musk calls those opposing $1trn pay packet ‘corporate terrorists’
Tesla has seen its profits slide even as it reported record quarterly revenue after US buyers rushed to secure a key tax credit on electric car purchases before it ended last month. The firm said revenue for the three months to the end of September hit a record $28bn (£21bn), up 12% from the same time last year. But the company’s profits dropped by 37% for the same period, partly due to extra costs linked to tariffs and research. The results come ahead of a vote by shareholders in November on a new pay package for chief executive Elon Musk that could be worth as much as $1tn. BBC
Elon Musk has called major investor advice firms opposing his $1trn pay package “corporate terrorists”. Mr Musk, the world’s richest man, is continuing to lobby for the pay award from his electric vehicle company, Tesla. He defended the sum during a Tesla earnings call on Wednesday, and criticised opponents – in particular two firms that help large investors decide how to vote at shareholder meetings. The billionaire took aim at Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis after the firms recommended shareholders vote against approving his new pay plan. Sky News
Europe’s largest space groups unveiled a preliminary deal on Thursday to join forces in satellite manufacturing and services after months of negotiations to counter the runaway growth of rivals led by Elon Musk’s Starlink. The deal between Airbus, Thales and Leonardo will forge a new France-based venture starting from 2027 in the most ambitious tie-up of European aerospace assets since MBDA missiles maker in 2001. French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said the deal would “strengthen European sovereignty in a context of intense global competition.” Reuters
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI will be able to store data on British soil for the first time under a new Government deal aimed at bolstering security for businesses in the face of mounting global cyber threats. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy will set out plans to allow firms to hold information on “sovereign servers” run by the tech giant in a bid to both improve privacy and accountability and reinforce “national resilience.” The Government hopes the agreement will help to unlock investment from companies by providing them with the confidence that their data is being managed securely in the UK. Yahoo!
Companies need to do more to mitigate the potential effects of cyber-attacks, the head of GCHQ has said, including making physical, paper copies of crisis plans to use if an attack brings down entire computer systems.“What are your contingency plans? Because attacks will get through,” said Anne Keast-Butler, who has headed GCHQ, the British government’s cyber and signals intelligence agency, since 2023. “What happens when that happens to you in a company, have you really tested that?” said Keast-Butler, speaking at a London conference organised by cybersecurity company Recorded Future. Guardian
This year’s major iPhone update is iOS 26, with the new Liquid Glass design the biggest change of them all. As with all updates, Apple releases subsequent versions to squash bugs and improve things. Enter iOS 26.1, the first major follow-up to iOS 26. The update is currently in beta testing, with its biggest new addition being the option to adjust just how glassy Liquid Glass gets. Apple is also fixing the alarm screen and bringing back the popular Slide Over multitasking feature for tablet users. Stuff
Discover more from Tech Digest
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.