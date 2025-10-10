Tesla investigated over self-driving cars violating traffic laws
US safety regulators have launched an investigation into nearly 2.9 million Tesla vehicles equipped with the company’s “Full Self-Driving (Supervised)” software, following numerous reports that the system caused cars to commit serious traffic violations.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced its preliminary evaluation after receiving 58 reports alleging the cars broke traffic laws, including driving on the wrong side of the road and failing to stop at red lights.
The investigation covers virtually all Tesla cars equipped with the advanced, extra-cost feature, which allows vehicles to make lane changes and turns. Crucially, the system remains a Level 2 driver-assistance feature, meaning drivers must always be alert and prepared to take over instantly.
According to NHTSA, the incidents under review include several crashes, with four resulting in injuries. Specifically, the agency is investigating at least six crashes where Tesla vehicles, while operating with FSD engaged, approached an intersection with a red light, continued travelling and were subsequently involved in a collision.
Regulators noted that Tesla has already taken action to address issues at a particular intersection in Maryland where the red-light violation repeatedly occurred.
The probe will also focus on reports of vehicles entering the opposite lane of travel when executing a turn or lane change. In several of the reported incidents, drivers claimed the system gave them “little notice… or opportunity to intervene” before the dangerous maneuvers occurred.
NHTSA’s preliminary evaluation is the first step in assessing the “scope, frequency, and potential safety consequences” of the FSD system’s behavior, which could ultimately lead to a mandatory recall.
This new inquiry adds to a growing list of federal investigations into Tesla’s automated driving technologies, including a separate probe into the cars’ door locking mechanisms following reports of children being trapped inside Model Y vehicles.
Tesla has not yet commented on the latest investigation.
