Survey reveals 1 in 4 will continue using Windows 10 even after support ends

Which? is warning users to act now to avoid security risks, with 1 in 4 planning to continue running Windows 10 after support ends on 14 October.



Huge numbers of people stand to be affected when support is withdrawn. Based on a nationally representative survey carried out in September 2025, Which? estimates that 21 million people still own and use a laptop or computer running Windows 10 in the UK.

Worryingly, Which? found that a quarter of people (26%) running Windows 10 intend to continue using it after updates cease – which could ultimately leave them vulnerable to security attacks and scam attempts in the future.

Two in five (39%) said they intended to upgrade their existing device to a newer version of Windows, one in seven (14%) said they’d replace their computer, 6 per cent would convert to an alternative operating system like Linux, 4 per cent had alternative plans and one in ten (11%) were unsure.

Hackers and criminals often target unsupported software to exploit weaknesses and steal data, so the consumer association is urging users to act as soon as possible to ensure they remain protected.

If your PC supports Windows 11, you can currently upgrade from Windows 10 for free. It’s easy to make the switch, and users should find Windows 11 largely familiar. For those unsure if their computer is compatible (lots of older models won’t be), Which? has a free tool to help you check.

If you’re not able to upgrade, the next best option in most cases will be to take advantage of a free one-year Windows 10 extension being offered by Microsoft as part of its Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme.

This will allow users some breathing space to assess their long-term alternatives, such as switching to a different operating system, or buying a new computer or laptop that runs Windows 11.

Crucially, the one-year extension won’t happen automatically – users have to opt in. You can enrol for free if you agree to back up your Windows settings to OneDrive. Otherwise, you can redeem Microsoft loyalty points (if you have earned any), or pay a one-off fee.

If you’re ready to make the switch to a new laptop or PC, then it’s also worth thinking about what to do with your old one.

Which?’s survey indicated that seven in ten people (72%) are unaware that under the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment directive, the retailer is required to help you safely and responsibly dispose of your old computer if you’re buying a new one.

Says Lisa Barber, Editor of Which? Tech:

“Our research suggests millions of people may be unprepared for the phasing out of Windows 10 next week. If you have a home laptop or PC running Windows, now is the time to check which version you’re using and if it’s Windows 10 or older, make a plan of action. If you don’t act, you could become more vulnerable to hackers and scams.

“Luckily, in most cases there will be a free and easy solution available to you – whether that’s upgrading to Windows 11, or, if your computer is older and not compatible, opting for the one-year free extension to Windows 10 as a temporary measure. After this you can either switch to a different, free operating system such as Linux, or buy a new device compatible with the latest version of Windows.”

If you’re unsure if your device supports Windows 11, you can check using Which?’s free tool.Microsoft support pages can be found here: Windows 10 Extended Security Updates / End of support for Windows 10, Windows 8.1 and Windows 7

