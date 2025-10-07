Renewables overtake coal for world’s electricity, Snapchat users share fury at storage fees

Share



For the first time in history, renewable energy has produced more of the world’s electricity than coal, according to a new analysis of global energy trends. In the first half of 2025, solar and wind energy outstripped growth in global electricity demand and led to a small but significant reduction in the use of fossil fuels compared to the year before, clean energy analysts Ember said. The finding coincides with the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasting a doubling of global clean energy capacity by 2030. Sky News

If you love IKEA’s smart home tech, then you’re in for a real treat: the company just launched its lineup of renewable energy solutions in the UK, which includes solar panels, heat pumps, and EV chargers. Through the IKEA website, you can request a free quote for these services from either Soly or Aira, based on your interests, and find out how much installing solar panels, a heat pump, a solar battery, or EV charging would cost for your home. Tech Radar

OpenAI and the chipmaker AMD announced on Monday that they had signed a multibillion-dollar chip deal that would also give the ChatGPT creator the option to buy a large stake in the chipmaker. The deal offers OpenAI an opportunity to buy 10% in AMD and marks a major vote of confidence in the company’s AI chips and software. Shares of AMD surged more than 30% and added about $80bn to its market capitalization after the announcement. The Guardian

“Half of my life is on this app and now they expect us to pay for it.” One-star reviews and a sense of injustice have dominated online discussion since the popular messaging app Snapchat became the latest tech firm to put a price tag on a service people previously enjoyed using for free. The app’s parent company Snap announced in September it would start charging people if they have more than five gigabytes worth of previously shared images and videos saved as Memories. BBC

The growth of the UK’s EV charging network could be stunted by significant and unexpected cost hikes that mean many charging hubs aren’t currently turning a profit. Ian Johnston, CEO of charger operator Osprey, told Autocar that “we are nowhere near profitability” because of skyrocketing electric grid costs.Dora Clarke, Osprey’s head of external affairs, said the standing charge paid by the company for a “typical” hub in the Midlands with eight chargers has increased over the past three years from £99 per year to more than £8600. Osprey operates 56 such hubs nationally. Autocar

The Metropolitan Police has claimed to have dismantled a crime gang responsible for 40 per cent of phone thefts in London. Some 46 suspects were arrested in the “largest crackdown on mobile phone theft and robbery in the UK”, dubbed Operation Echosteep, police revealed. Footage released by the Met showed numerous phone snatchers targeting pedestrians using their phones across central London. In one clip, a moped rider broke off from a group of three to take a woman’s phone as she sat at a bus stop. Telegraph

In more than 60 years of adventures, James Bond has faced off against villains ranging from Blofeld to Le Chiffre. But none of them has managed to do what Jeff Bezos and his henchmen did to the international superspy: take his weapons away. Last week, eagle-eyed movie fans noticed that the promotional images used on Amazon Prime Video for the various James Bond movies had been edited to remove any trace of the character holding a gun. TheRegister

