Polestar’s EV sales increase globally by 36%

Electric car maker Polestar has reported a robust period of expansion through the first nine months of 2025, with global retail sales surging by 36% compared to the same period last year.

The brand delivered approximately 44,482 cars globally between January and September, already matching its total sales volume for the entire preceding year.

The strong performance underscores Polestar’s ability to maintain momentum despite what CEO Michael Lohscheller described as “continued external headwinds and challenging market conditions.” Sales in the third quarter alone amounted to 14,192 cars, marking a 13% increase over Q3 2024.

The most significant growth story for the Swedish marque is in the UK, where Polestar is now the fastest-growing premium brand. This status was cemented by a record-breaking September, which saw the company sell 2,758 cars in the market.

Polestar UK Managing Director Matt Galvin attributed this success to strategic retail network expansion and an increasingly attractive product lineup. The company has grown its physical footprint to 14 retail “Spaces” across the UK, allowing customers to experience the vehicles firsthand.

Galvin noted that the recent introduction of the new Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 models has captured significant customer interest, specifically appealing to buyers seeking “striking design and innovative technology.”

Furthermore, from 2026 the Polestar 3 in the UK will feature an advanced 800-volt electrical architecture. Polestar claims this promises customers both enhanced performance and significantly faster charging capabilities in the near future.

The company expects to provide further details on its financial performance in early November.

