OpenAI to give copyright holders greater control, JLR to restart production after cyber attack

OpenAI is promising to give copyright holders “more granular control” over character generation after its new app Sora 2 produced a flood of videos that depicted copyrighted characters. Sora 2, a video generator powered by artificial intelligence, was launched last week on an invite-only basis. The app allows users to generate short videos based on a text prompt. The Guardian’s review of the feed of AI-generated videos last week showed copyrighted characters from shows such as SpongeBob SquarePants, South Park, Pokémon and Rick and Morty. The Guardian

Nearly 30 million people in the UK who bought an Apple or Samsung smartphone between 2015 and 2024 may be entitled to about £17 if the consumer campaign group Which? is successful in a case against US tech giant Qualcomm. The consumer group is taking the tech giant to the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London on Monday. The trial between Which? and Qualcomm is expected to last five weeks. The consumer group is accusing the chip company of anti-competitive practices. BBC

JLR is set to restart production this week following the incapacitating cyber attack that took down its systems at the start of September. The Wolverhampton engine plant will be the first to resume operations, reports the BBC. This is understood to be in a limited state at first, with full capacity not expected for several weeks. Some outlets suggest work in Wolverhampton could restart as early as Monday (6 October). Work at the car maker’s other sites in Merseyside and the West Midlands are expected to restart this week, although exact timings have yet to be announced.

Nearly a quarter of vehicles sold in the UK last month were battery electric (BEV) models, according to industry figures. More than 72,000 new BEVs were registered in September, accounting for 23.3% of the total market, the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said. It described the figures – a 29% rise on the 56,000 BEVs sold in September 2024 – as “the best month on record for BEV volumes”. Sky News

A new iPad mini is “absolutely” on the way, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. So what should we expect from the successor to the iPad mini 7 that Apple released a year ago?

Apple is working on a next-generation version of the iPad mini (codename J510/J511) that features the A19 Pro chip, according to information found in code that Apple mistakenly shared in August. Apple’s A19 Pro chip since debuted in the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro models include the higher-end version of Apple’s A19 Pro chip with a 6-core CPU and a 6-core GPU, while the iPhone Air uses a mid-tier A19 Pro chip with one fewer GPU core than the A19 Pro chip used in the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. MacRumors



When it comes to home automation, Chinese company Aqara is a big name offering a range of diverse products that integrate with most of the major smart home platforms, including Apple HomeKit, Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Last year we reviewed its first video doorbell, the G4. Now it’s the turn of its successor, the G410. While the new model boasts the same large and clunky design as the G4, it has been souped-up in several key respects. Not only has video resolution been improved from 1080p to 2K (2048 x 1536 pixels), the new model also sports mmWave radar detection for more accurate alerts as well as dual-band Wi-Fi (5GHz as well as the more standard 2.4GHz). Tech Radar

