Ofcom slams O2 over unexpected price hike, TikTok accused of bakctracking on safety

The UK’s media regulator has criticised O2 for raising its prices by more than it promised customers when they took out their phone contracts. Ofcom said it was “disappointed” with the firm, and said it was going against “the spirit of our rules” around being transparent to customers about price rises. In January, new rules were brought in to stop phone and broadband companies raising prices in the middle of a contract without warning. O2 said it has not gone against the regulation and that Ofcom’s rules “do not prevent companies from increasing annual price changes – for example, to invest in improving networks”. BBC

TikTok is being accused of “backtracking” on its safety commitments, as it puts hundreds of moderator jobs at risk in its London office. In August, the company announced that hundreds of jobs were at risk in its Trust and Safety offices. In an open letter to MPs, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) said on Thursday that TikTok is “looking to replace skilled UK workers with unproven AI-driven content moderation and with workers in places like Kenya or the Philippines who are subject to gruelling conditions, poverty pay”. Sky News



Honda will launch a new electric city car next year, designed to appeal to driving enthusiasts with a simulated gearshift system – and it will be offered in the UK. The Renault Twingo rival has been closely previewed at the Tokyo motor show by the new Super-N prototype, which is a development of the Super EV Concept that was demonstrated at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this summer. The Super-N prototype is built on one of Honda’s N-Series kei car platforms and bears close relation to the Japanese market N-One E. Autocar Microsoft blew off concerns of overspending on AI on Wednesday, reporting elevated earnings even as it faced an outage of its cloud computing service, Azure, and its office software suite, 365. The strong earnings report comes a day after a deal with OpenAI pushed the value of the tech giant to more than $4tn. After its Xbox and investor relations pages went down, the company issued a statement that said: “We are working to address an issue affecting Azure Front Door that is impacting the availability of some services.” Guardian



From the Lorex Smart Lightbulb Camera to SwitchBot’s air purifier that doubles as a side table, brands seem to be getting more creative by the day – and now Govee is joining in on the fun. The brand has just launched an 8-in-1 smart plug, and whilst it’s not entirely clear what all eight of those functions are, it still looks pretty cool. The Goveelife Smart Plug Outlet Extender with Night Light boasts two smart outlets, four always-on outlets, a USB-C port, a USB-A port and even a built-in RGB light – making it unlike any of the best smart plugs out there.T3.com

The leaks about the Galaxy S26 series have been chaotic and disappointing so far. Little new information on the cameras, the potential use of the Exynos 2600 instead of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and all the drama surrounding the surprising cancellation of the Galaxy S26 Edge and the return of the Galaxy S26 Plus, which could result in a delay until March 2026. However, during the announcement of the financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and the usual round of talks with investors, the vice president of Samsung’s Mobile Experience division, Daniel Araujo, hinted at some exciting developments for the Galaxy S26 series. NotebookCheck

