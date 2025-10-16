Non-existent AI artists raking in millions from Spotify and Deezer

Share

New analysis reveals that AI-generated musicians are dominating streaming platforms, with the top synthetic artists earning up to four times the average annual income of a British worker.

This revelation comes as industry fears escalate with three-quarters of music producers expressing concern that AI technology could soon replace human creators entirely.

The investigation, commissioned by SeatPick, applied the average cost-per-stream royalty rate (estimated between $0.003 and $0.0084) to the 2025 stream counts of leading AI artists to calculate their projected Spotify earnings. The results highlight the immediate financial disruption facing the music industry.

Topping the charts is the artist Blow Records, which released its first track just this past June. Despite their late start, the AI entity is estimated to have earned a staggering £123,176 so far this year from Spotify alone. Their track ‘Predador de Perereca’ recently went viral on TikTok, propelling them to over 45 million streams and nearly 3 million average monthly listeners—more than established human acts like Rizzle Kicks.

Other high earners include Biscuit Beats, estimated at £67,891 from 2025 streams, and Xania Monet at £50,021, an AI-powered R&B singer who has already secured a multimillion-dollar record deal and charted on Billboard.

The sheer volume of new synthetic music is also changing the landscape of music consumption. Deezer reported that nearly a third of all new tracks uploaded daily to its platform are now AI-generated, confirming the accelerating speed at which machine learning is producing content.

The findings underscore a looming financial challenge for emerging human artists, as automated creators with high-volume, low-effort output capture substantial royalty revenue. This shift prompts urgent questions about intellectual property, fair compensation and the future role of human creativity in the digital music ecosystem.

Which AI-generated artist earns more than most human artists?

AI Artist 2025 Release Streams Average Monthly Listeners Spotify Royalty Earnings 1 Blow Records 45,285,327 2,830,449 £123,176.09 2 Biscuit Beats 24,959,985 255,418 £67,891.16 3 Xania Monet 18,390,195 1,012,957 £50,021.33 4 Beats By AI 18,358,821 398,633 £49,935.99 5 The Velvet Sundown 14,271,931 268,217 £38,819.65 6 Bleeding Verse 14,097,121 907,188 £38,344.17 7 Aventhis 12,745,106 795,832 £34,666.69 8 Nick Hustles 8,628,746 366,499 £23,470.19 9 The Devil Inside 8,060,401 304,877 £21,924.29 10 Obscurest Vinyl 5,557,709 82,190 £15,116.97 SeatPick

