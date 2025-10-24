Millions of UK Apple users could get slice of £1.5 billion after court ruling.

Share



Apple could be forced to pay up to £1.5 billion in damages after losing a major collective legal action in the UK.

The lawsuit, brought on behalf of 36 million iPhone and iPad users, accused the tech giant of abusing its dominant market position.

The Competition Appeals Tribunal ruled that Apple had charged “excessive and unfair” prices by levying a 30% commission on both app sales and in-app payments. Claimants argued that this practice resulted in consumers being overcharged for apps bought through the App Store.

Any UK user of an iPhone or iPad who purchased paid apps, subscriptions, or digital content through the UK App Store since October 1, 2015, is potentially entitled to compensation. However, the exact amount eligible individuals or businesses may be able to claim has yet to be established.

The case was pursued by academic Dr. Rachael Kent, whose lawyers call the decision the first successful collective action of its kind under the UK’s regime. Dr. Kent hailed the outcome as a “landmark victory,” sending a clear message that “no company, however wealthy or powerful, is above the law.”

The tribunal’s decision arrived just one day after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) designated both Apple and Google as holding “strategic market status.” This designation could empower the competition watchdog to force Apple to allow rival app stores on iPhones in the UK, a significant disruption to Apple’s traditional “closed system.”

Apple stated it “strongly disagreed” with the ruling and intends to appeal. The company maintains that 85% of apps on the App Store pay no commission at all, as charges are only applied to paid apps and in-app purchases. It also pointed to its program that halves the usual 30% commission rate for small businesses.

In its statement, Apple argued the ruling “overlooks how the App Store helps developers succeed” and provides a “safe, trusted place” for users, asserting that the platform faces “vigorous competition” from other platforms.

