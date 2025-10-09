Microsoft issues urgent warning ahead of Windows 10 support end

Share



Microsoft has issued an urgent warning to hundreds of millions of Windows 10 users, emphasizing the need to update their devices ahead of the operating system’s end-of-support deadline.

The tech giant’s decade-long commitment to Windows 10 is officially coming to a close on October 14, 2025. After this date, devices running the software will no longer receive vital security and feature updates, which Microsoft executive Yusuf Mehdi confirmed means they will cease to receive protection from online threats.

This cessation of regular updates will make them significantly more vulnerable to sophisticated cyberattacks, including common threats like malware and viruses.

Despite the rapidly approaching deadline, figures indicate that just over 40 percent of all Windows users – representing potentially hundreds of millions of devices globally – are still operating on Windows 10.

This widespread usage has prompted consumer campaigners to sound the alarm, as research from Which? suggests a large portion of users intend to keep running the operating system even after the deadline passes, leaving them at severe risk of exploitation and scams.

Mehdi stressed that while Windows 10 PCs will continue to function after the cutoff, the immediate discontinuation of security updates and technical support transforms them into easy targets for cybercriminals.

Furthermore, the lack of feature updates is a long-term concern, as applications running on the unsupported platform may experience decreased functionality or a complete loss of support over time.

The most critical action users can take is to upgrade to Windows 11. Microsoft is offering this necessary upgrade for free, provided the user’s computer meets the minimum hardware requirements set by the company.

Users can easily check their device’s eligibility for the free upgrade by navigating to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and selecting Check for updates.

For users whose devices are too old to support the newer operating system, Microsoft offers a temporary, paid safety net: the Windows 10 Consumer Extended Security Updates (ESU) program. This program enrolls a device to receive critical, although limited, security updates aimed at reducing the immediate risk of malware and cyber attacks for an additional year. ESU support is set to end on 13 October 2026.

It is important to note, however, that the ESU program does not provide any other types of fixes, feature improvements, or general technical support. Users can find the necessary link to enroll in the ESU program within the same Windows Update section of their settings.

