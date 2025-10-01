Man prevented from flying after smart ring stuck on finger, Police stumped as driverless car breaks law

Share

A passenger was prevented from boarding a plane to Britain after a faulty battery on his Samsung smart ring expanded, leaving him unable to remove it from his finger. Daniel Rotar, a technology social media influencer, was at Frankfurt airport boarding a flight to Manchester when he was told he would not be allowed on the aircraft. Today’s lithium-ion batteries, which can overheat and cause fires if they malfunction, have become a growing concern among air safety regulators as people bring ever-growing numbers of portable electronics on planes. Telegraph

The boss of Pinterest has told the BBC the death of Molly Russell is a daily reminder of the urgent need to make social media safer for young people. The app – which functions like a digital notice board – hit the headlines when the 14-year-old, from Harrow, in northwest London, took her own life in 2017 after viewing self-harm content online on sites including Pinterest. A coroner later ruled the material she was exposed to contributed “in a more than minimal way” to her death. Addressing the case publicly for the first time, Bill Ready – who became Pinterest’s boss in 2022 – said he thought about her “every day.” BBC

Elon Musk has long complained about Wikipedia, the crowd-sourced encyclopedia that’s considered a crown jewel of the internet. And now it seems like the billionaire is finally going to launch a competitor. “We are building Grokipedia @xAI,” Musk tweeted Tuesday. “Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe.” The Tesla CEO has previously insisted that Wikipedia is too “woke” and wants to offer an alternative encyclopedia with more right-wing “facts”. Gizmodo

If a driver makes an illegal U-turn, but no one is behind the wheel, does the car still get a ticket? A police department in California grappled with this existential question last week. During a DUI enforcement operation, officers in San Bruno pulled over a car without anyone behind the wheel after the autonomous vehicle made an illegal U-turn at a light. A post by the San Bruno police department on Saturday shows an officer looking into a Waymo – the leading autonomous ride-hailing vehicle in the San Francisco Bay Area – after stopping the signature white car. The Guardian

All GP surgeries in England are required to offer online appointment bookings from today. Practices must keep their websites and app services available from at least 8am to 6.30pm, Monday through Friday, for non-urgent appointments, medication queries and admin requests. Many surgeries are already offering online bookings and consultations, but services are typically less effective in working-class areas. The Department of Health and Social Care says there is a lack of consistency, as some surgeries that offer online services are choosing to switch the function off during busier periods. Sky News

Amazon today announced two new models in the Kindle Scribe lineup, the next-generation Kindle Scribe and the new Kindle Scribe Colorsoft.

The Kindle Scribe has a thin design at just 5.4mm with 400g weight. It has an 11-inch matte textured e-ink display. The display has custom miniaturized LEDs for fitting inside the thin bezel. A texture molded glass improves friction to provide the same texture as paper. A new display stack reduces parallax so the stylus feels like it’s writing directly on the display with no gap. GSMArena

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts