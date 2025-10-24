How to protect your broadband router from hackers

Share

Millions of people are leaving their routers open to cyberattacks, experts warn

Broadband Genie calls for UK internet users to secure their home broadband router as it shares its top tips to protect from hackers

Based on a comprehensive dataset of 3,242 UK internet users

Broadband Genie has shared its 5 fast tips to secure your home broadband, after discovering half (47%) of internet users are leaving their networks open to hackers.

Broadband Genie shared the findings with Oliver Devane, Senior Security Researcher at McAfee, who emphasised the importance of updating your router’s factory settings:

“Many default settings can be dangerous in the hands of cybercriminals. Your router is the gateway to all the connected devices in your home, so it’s key to make sure it’s secure, and that means updating the settings as well as employing best practices.

“Just like changing the lock on your front door, changing the default router password will ensure only authorised people can access your home network.”

To provide practical advice for everyday users, Alex Tofts, a broadband expert at Broadband Genie, shared his guidance on how to take simple steps to boost home network security.

Alex said: “Tweaking your routers default settings may sound daunting, but it’s straightforward and only takes a few minutes. To get started, access your router’s control panel. Printed on your router will be a web address, enter this into your browser.”

Change your network encryption settings

“Your router will display different encryption types. This is the Wi-Fi security protocol your router uses to scramble and secure data transferred over its wireless network. Make sure the password type is set to ‘WPA2’ or ‘WPA3’ and not ‘WEP’.

Set and change your passwords

“The router administrator password controls access to your router settings, it’s also often set to an insecure default password, which will likely be the same for all routers from that manufacturer. Change this and the Wi-Fi password. These are well-known and wouldn’t take long for a hacker to gain access”.

Change your network name

“A default network name will likely give away your provider and the make of your router. Changing your network name adds another barrier to keep hackers away. Pick anything you want, and have some fun. You could change it to ‘Batman’s Cave’ or ‘Hogwarts Castle’ as long as your household can identify it as your home connection.”

Update your router’s software

“Software is what routers use to operate, and over time, manufacturers will update or make new features. This requires the user to run an update. We found over 8 in 10 have never done this. Some newer routers may do this automatically, but don’t risk it”.

Check who’s using your network

“The average UK household will have about 12 devices connected to the Wi-Fi. When you log in, you can see what and who are connected. If you spot anything you don’t recognise, boot it off and update your passwords if you haven’t already.”

Study results: Gap in awareness leaving routers at risk from cyberattacks

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts