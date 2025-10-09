How the WhatsApp ‘Vote for My Child’ scam works and how to defend against it

Share



Ever wondered how someone could lose access to their WhatsApp account in a matter of seconds? The answer lies in cleverly crafted scams.

Cybercriminals don’t need advanced malware or sophisticated hacking tools — instead, they exploit trust, urgency, and empathy.

Bitdefender Labs has been monitoring a rapidly expanding campaign that exploits WhatsApp users through fraudulent “voting contests” to take over accounts and steal money. This “Vote for My Child” scam hijacks accounts by tricking users into sharing their verification codes, turning friends and family into unknowing amplifiers of the fraud.

In recent months, Bitdefender has been monitoring this scam as it quickly expands across Europe. Although they have been around for years, these scams are continuously evolving and expanding, with attackers now deploying 177 fraudulent domains and 554 unique URLs, targeting thousands of users over the past two months alone.

Their modus operandi is straightforward: criminals steal WhatsApp accounts and use them as launchpads to spread fraud and extort money.

Geographic Breakdown of Top Targets

Poland – 41%

Romania – 29%

Germany – 20%

Czech Republic – 2%

Italy – 1%

Austria – 1%

The campaign is clearly regionalized across Central and Eastern Europe, with a smaller but noticeable footprint extending into Western Europe (Spain, the UK), the United States and even Kazakhstan.

How the Scam Works

Step 1: The Emotional Hook

Victims receive a WhatsApp message from someone they know, such as a friend, colleague, or family member. The message might say:

“Hi! Please vote for Adeline in this contest, she’s the daughter of a close friend. The main prize is a scholarship abroad. Thank you so much!”

Because the request comes from a contact, victims are much more likely to click the link.



Step 2: The Fake Contest Site

The link leads to a professional-looking phishing website with a name like poldance.top or thebestdance.top. These sites showcase photos of young girls in dance or gymnastics poses, complete with:

“Vote” buttons Vote counters and fake statistics Promises of prizes, scholarships, or cash rewards



Step 3: The Trap

To “vote,” users are asked to:

Enter their phone number

Input the six-digit WhatsApp verification code they receive

Unknowingly, they hand this code straight to the attackers, who then pair their own device with the victim’s account.

Step 4: The Takeover

With full control of the account, attackers:

Replicate the scam by sending the same voting request to all contacts

by sending the same voting request to all contacts Escalate to money fraud by asking for 1,800 RON (~€360) and later an additional 2,000 RON (~€400) under urgent pretences

by asking for 1,800 RON (~€360) and later an additional 2,000 RON (~€400) under urgent pretences Trigger account suspensions after mass spamming

List of fraudulent URLs per target destinations:

Germany

https://thebestdance[.]world/home/voteGR3

https://dancechart[.]life/home/voteDE3

Romania

https://dansului-battle[.]live/home/vote

https://dancebattle[.]life/home/vote

https://dattaliadansul[.]top/home/vote

https://concursiarna[.]com/home/vote3

Poland

‘https://best-dance[.]live/home/vote8

https://best-dance[.]live/home/vote4

‘https://gimnast[.]life/home/vote3

Why Even Savvy Users Fall Victim

These scams are particularly dangerous because they are designed to bypass rational thinking. By combining:

Familiarity (messages come from a known contact),

(messages come from a known contact), Urgency (act now, vote fast, send money immediately), and

(act now, vote fast, send money immediately), and Emotional triggers (helping a child, saving a friend in trouble),

attackers manipulate victims into ignoring warning signs.

Even digitally literate users can be fooled when trust and empathy override caution.

Protecting the Most Vulnerable: Helping Elderly Relatives Stay Scam-Free

Older adults are frequent targets because they:

Place more trust in familiar names

Have lower awareness of modern online scams

May hesitate to verify unusual requests

Proactive steps to keep them safe:

Enable two-step verification on WhatsApp accounts

on WhatsApp accounts Explain common scams in simple, easy-to-understand language

in simple, easy-to-understand language Set up phone calls as a rule for confirming unusual requests

Use family cybersecurity tools to monitor and protect their devices

What to Do If You’re Targeted or Compromised

Never share your WhatsApp verification code with anyone — not even friends or family

with anyone — not even friends or family Verify requests for money or favours through a direct phone call

for money or favours through a direct phone call Report suspicious messages within WhatsApp (“More → Report”)

within WhatsApp (“More → Report”) If hacked : Try to regain control by requesting a new verification code Contact WhatsApp support at [email protected] Notify your bank if money has been transferred Inform your contacts about the compromise

:

Cybersecurity Awareness Month Reminder

These scams are part of a broader increase in social engineering frauds. While the “Vote for my child” and “Urgent money transfer” scams aren’t entirely new, they’re expanding rapidly and claiming more victims every day.

Cleverly crafted messages combined with emotional manipulation make them effective. The damage they inflict extends beyond financial loss — accounts are compromised, reputations are damaged and trust is compromised.

The best defence is awareness, prevention, and layered security. By enabling two-step verification, educating loved ones, and using trusted cybersecurity solutions, families can stay a step ahead of fraudsters.

This Cybersecurity Awareness Month, take action: talk to your family, check your WhatsApp settings, and make sure everyone — especially older adults — knows how to stay scam-free too.

