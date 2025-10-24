Hisense announces Freely now available on all 2024/25 Laser Products

Share



Hisense has announced a major upgrade for its cutting-edge Laser TV lineup, integrating the free streaming platform Freely across all 2024 and 2025 models.

This deepened partnership with Everyone TV—the organisation behind Freely—will allow more UK viewers to access the subscription-free TV service via one of Hisense’s laser TVs and projectors.

Freely, which is backed by the UK’s main public service broadcasters (BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and 5), brings together live and on-demand TV into one platform. Crucially, the service requires no aerial or subscription, simplifying how audiences access their favourite free content.

Hisense, which has been the global number one Laser TV brand for six consecutive years, is now offering this feature across its entire 2024 and 2025 Laser product range.

Key Models and Features

The updated models include a wide range of Laser TVs and projectors, catering to various user needs and budgets.

The lineup features the Hisense PX3TUK Pro and PT1TUK. The PT1 Triple Laser Cinema stands out for its compact design while delivering premium performance with Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced certification, claims Hisense.

The list is followed by the impressive PL2TUK, C2TUK, C2TUK-ULTRA, C2TUK-PRO, and M2TUK Pro models. The M2 Pro and C2 Ultra projectors bring portability and gaming-optimised performance to the laser projection market.

For viewers seeking an ultra-premium, cinematic experience, the 2025 range includes the flagship L9Q TriChroma Laser TV. This model boasts viewing up to 200 inches, 5,000 lumens brightness, and immersive 6.2.2 surround sound.

Robert Andrews, Head of Strategy & GTM at Hisense, stated that this integration is an “industry-first entertainment offering” for Laser TV customers, giving them access to all their favourite TV and on-demand services.

Hisense was the first manufacturer to partner with Freely at its inception, and the platform is now integrated across the brand’s full range of TV and Laser products in the UK, including its small-screen TVs and premium Mini-LED models.

