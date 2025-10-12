Hackers targeted JLR for a year before cyber attack happened

Share

The cyber attack that forced Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to halt production in August may have been the culmination of a year-long campaign.

New analysis from cyber security consultancy Deep Specter Research suggests malicious activity targeting JLR began as early as late 2023, coinciding with the company’s efforts to replace its digital and production systems.

The consultancy found that large volumes of JLR employee and customer data were subsequently leaked onto the dark web multiple times throughout 2024.

Shaya Feedman, Deep Specter co-founder and former head of information security at Porsche’s digital unit, stated the August incident was “definitely not a spontaneous attack” and suggested it was “state orchestrated.”

He cited the campaign’s duration, the financial resources committed, and the high level of infiltration – which shut down Range Rover and Range Rover Sport production at the Solihull plant for a month – as evidence.

The investigation, led by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), has not ruled out state-backed agents. A senior government figure noted it is “considered reasonably likely that there could be a hostile state behind this.”

The attack follows a spate of similar hacks on major UK companies, including retailers like Marks and Spencer and the Co-op, which Chancellor Rachel Reeves has publicly linked to hostile states, particularly Russia-backed entities.

A hacker named “Rey” claimed responsibility for the August breach and individual cyber experts believe is the same person, previously linked to the Hellcat group, who claimed to have stolen confidential JLR data back in March.

Deep Specter also noted that large data leaks were spotted in 2024 at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which provides cyber security for JLR, though TCS has denied being used as a gateway in related incidents. The sophisticated nature of the attack underscores the company’s vulnerabilities, especially since JLR did not have cyber security insurance at the time.

The breach has severely damaged JLR’s supply chain and prompted a £1.5 billion state-backed loan for the Tata Motors-owned UK carmaker.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts