Gen Z facing ‘job-pocalypse’ due to AI, Omoda E5 tops UK’s EV list

Share



Young people entering the workforce are facing a “job-pocalypse”, as business leaders invest in artificial intelligence (AI) rather than new hires, according to a study of global business leaders. Bosses are prioritising automation through AI to plug skills gaps and allow them to reduce headcount, instead of training up junior members of staff, a report by the British Standards Institution (BSI) found. Four in 10 (41%) of bosses said AI was allowing them to cut the number of employees in a survey of more than 850 business leaders across seven countries. Guardian

Stock market investors have begun to shift away from US assets amid deepening concerns about an AI bubble fuelling Wall Street’s rally to record highs. Investors have put record amounts into global equity funds that exclude American stocks, according to data from fund-tracker EPFR by Société Générale. More than $175bn was put into so-called “ex-US” global equity mutual funds and exchange traded funds over the past month. Telegraph

Sony and AMD just announced three key technologies that look likely to come to the PlayStation 6 and future AMD graphics cards, with PS5 system architect Mark Cerny and AMD senior vice president Jack Huynh teaming up to deliver the news. The talk is fairly technical, but the three core features – Neural Arrays, Radiance Cores and Universal Compression – look set to make a big impact on future AMD-based hardware. The main goal is speeding up computionally-expensive ray tracing and path tracing in some novel ways, as well as reducing the cost of the upscaling and denoising techniques they rely on. Eurogamer



Octopus Electric Vehicles has unveiled its top five electric vehicles for Q3 2025, highlighting the standout electric cars that are shaping choice, value, and excitement for UK drivers, with European brands leading the pack. Despite the OMODA E5 maintaining its position as Octopus’ most popular model, with its unbeatable value and high specification being cited, European brands have made a strong showing. The Mercedes EQB, VW ID. 3 and the eagerly awaited Renault 5 have demonstrated that European car manufacturers are responding to drivers’ growing interest in EVs. Daily Express

Messaging platform Discord has said the official ID photos of around 70,000 users have been stolen by hackers. The app, which is popular with gamers and teenagers, said the hackers targeted a firm responsible for verifying the ages of its users. Discord said its own platform was not breached. The stolen data could include personal information, partial credit card numbers and messages with Discord’s customer service agents, the firm said. No full credit card details, passwords or messages and activity beyond conversations with Discord customer support were leaked, it added. Sky News



“A new challenger has appeared.” In the fiercely competitive world of video games, it’s common for new contenders to fade away as quickly as they burst on to the scene. But Battlefield 6 is hoping to change that. It’s the latest entry in a long-running military shooter series often framed as a grittier, more realistic answer to Call of Duty. The title’s never quite managed to match its most famous rival in terms of sales or players, but there are signs the new installment could close the gap. BBC

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts