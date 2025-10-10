European brands mount challenge, but China’s OMODA still tops Octopus EV list
The popularity surge for electric models coincides with a robust UK market, with over 70,000 battery-electric vehicles sold in September, making it the country’s second-highest monthly total ever. Industry confidence has been significantly boosted by the Government’s new Electric Car Grant (ECG), which provides subsidies of up to £3,750 for eligible models.
Procurement Director and EV Guru at Octopus Electric Vehicles, Alvin Castillo, stated that the UK is becoming a “real beacon” on the global EV stage, driven by this policy certainty. “Buyers now have more choice and improved buying power, with EVs increasingly offering better value over combustion equivalents,” Castillo commented.
The strong showing from legacy manufacturers highlights their successful pivot to electrification. The Mercedes EQB, a premium seven-seater, has resonated strongly with customers, particularly through salary sacrifice schemes that offer significant tax savings.
Perhaps the most dramatic entry is the Renault 5, which jumped into the top five after qualifying for the new ECG, making the recent “2025 European Car of the Year” winner significantly more affordable for UK drivers. Completing the popular list is the Tesla Model Y, reflecting the continued demand for the brand’s combination of performance and charging infrastructure.
Looking ahead, Castillo forecasts continued market disruption, singling out the impending arrivals of the JAECOO J5 EV and the highly anticipated Nissan Micra EV as models set to capture buyer interest in the final quarter of the year.
Octopus Electric Vehicles’ Top Five Most Popular EVs – July to September 2025
- OMODA E5
- Mercedes EQB
- Volkswagen ID.3
- Tesla Model Y
- Renault 5
