European brands mount challenge, but China’s OMODA still tops Octopus EV list

The UK electric vehicle market is rapidly evolving, with new data from leasing company Octopus Electric Vehicles showing that European car manufacturers are challenging newer brands from China.

The firm’s list of the five most popular EVs leased in the third quarter of 2025 revealed that, while the Chinese-made OMODA E5 maintained its position as the top choice, three major European models – the Mercedes EQB, VW ID.3, and the newly launched Renault 5 – dominated the rest of the list.