Elon Musk unveils ‘Grokipedia’ to challenge ‘Wikipedia’s bias’

Elon Musk has announced his plans to launch Elon Musk has announced his plans to launch Grokipedia , an AI-powered online encyclopedia,

positioning it as a direct rival and “massive improvement” over the established Wikipedia.

Musk’s motivation stems from his long-standing criticism of Wikipedia, which he has repeatedly accused of being “woke” and having a significant liberal bias.

He argues that the platform is maintained by a community of editors who often resist corrections and fail to present a neutral view of the world. Musk views Grokipedia as a necessary step towards xAI’s broader goal of “understanding the Universe” by providing an alternative knowledge repository.

Grokipedia will be fundamentally different from Wikipedia’s crowdsourced model because it will be powered by xAI’s Grok chatbot. Musk claims Grok is sophisticated enough to not only replicate the work of human volunteers but also to actively correct for bias and inaccuracies.

Join @xAI and help build Grokipedia, an open source knowledge repository that is vastly better than Wikipedia! This will be available to the public with no limits on use. https://t.co/3CnfrvNIpI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025

The AI is intended to analyze existing entries – including those on Wikipedia – to determine “what is true, partially true, or false,” and then rewrite the page to “correct, remove the falsehoods, correct the half-truths, and add the missing context.”

However, this AI-driven approach has faced scepticism. Critics point to past controversies involving the Grok chatbot, which was previously flagged for generating inappropriate or politically-charged responses, including praising Hitler.

While Musk claims these flaws are being fixed, there is a question of whether a platform built on an AI, which has been tweaked to align with Musk’s views, can truly deliver on the promise of greater objectivity.

Conversely, Musk’s critics, including Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, argue that the volunteer-run Wikipedia has maintained a focus on accuracy, while platforms under Musk’s control have become hubs for misinformation.

Musk has not provided a launch date for the project, but he has called for developers to join xAI and help build the open-source knowledge repository, which he says will be available to the public with no limits on use.

