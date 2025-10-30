EE tops Ofcom complaints in three key Telecoms categories

Share



The UK’s latest telecoms and pay-TV complaint figures, released today by Ofcom for the second quarter of 2025 (April to June), have singled out EE as the most complained-about provider across three major services: broadband, landline, and pay-TV.

This marks the first time since late 2023 that a single provider has topped the complaints chart in such a broad sweep of categories. Despite this poor showing, Ofcom noted a slight silver lining for EE, as its complaint numbers either fell or remained level compared to the preceding quarter.

Overall, the figures paint a positive trend for the industry, with overall complaint numbers decreasing compared to the previous quarter.

Complaints relating to fixed broadband, landline, and pay-TV all decreased, leading Ofcom’s Director of Consumers and Retail Markets, Cristina Luna-Esteban, to state that complaints across all services are at the lowest or joint lowest levels ever seen.

The main reasons driving customer dissatisfaction for both broadband and landline customers remained faults, service quality, and issues getting connected.

In contrast to EE’s performance, the report highlighted several top performers. Plusnet was the least complained-about fixed broadband provider, while Utility Warehouse had the fewest complaints in the landline sector – an achievement it has held for six consecutive quarters. TalkTalk also fared well, generating the fewest complaints for pay-TV services.

The pay-monthly mobile market bucked the overall trend, with complaints staying level, though the numbers were too close to name a single worst or best provider definitively. Ofcom releases these statistics to gain insight into industry problems and to help consumers make more informed choices when selecting a service provider.

Says Kat Cereda, Which? Consumer Expert:

“While the overall number of telecoms complaints has dropped, there is clearly still room for improvement. “Year after year, our research shows that smaller providers are outshining the biggest broadband and mobile firms, and out-of-contract customers who switch could make significant savings.

“On average, out-of-contract TV and broadband customers could save £169 by switching, and mobile customers saved £64 by switching bundled contracts and £41 switching Sim-only deals. “Any telecoms customers who are nearing the end of their contract and are unhappy with their current provider, or could stand to make savings, should not hesitate to vote with their feet and move to a different provider.”

Ofcom

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts