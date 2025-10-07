China’s BYD sees EV sales in the UK sky rocket

Share



Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD has seen its sales in the UK soar by a staggering 880% in September compared to the same month last year, making the UK its largest market outside of China.

The company sold a record 11,271 cars in the UK last month, grabbing a 3.6% share of the total new car market. The best-selling model was the plug-in hybrid Seal U SUV.

This explosive growth contributed to a wider electric vehicle (EV) boom, as figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) confirmed that September was the best month ever for EV sales in the UK. According to the SMMT, registrations of pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs) surged to 72,779 units.

BYD’s exceptional performance is driven by a combination of factors. The primary reason is the absence of tariffs on Chinese-made EVs in the UK, a marked difference from the protective measures – such as levies of up to 45% – imposed by the European Union and high tariffs in the US.

This allows BYD to maintain a significant competitive edge by offering models that are generally cheaper than their Western rivals.

Furthermore, BYD’s aggressive expansion in the UK is paying off. The company just celebrated the opening of its 100th UK retail outlet, providing customers with more access to its burgeoning range of affordable, technology-laden electrified cars.

Despite the overall success of its EVs, BYD’s vehicles aren’t entitled to the UK government’s new £650 million Electric Car Grant, which offers discounts of up to £3,750, due to environmental eligibility criteria concerning manufacturing emissions.

Nevertheless, the combination of competitive pricing, product appeal and a tariff-free environment has powered BYD’s rapid expansion, with its hybrid and EV models now ranking among the UK’s top sellers.

