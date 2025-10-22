ChatGPT Atlas browser to rival Google Chrome

Share



OpenAI has officially unveiled its new AI-powered web browser, ChatGPT Atlas, in a major strategic move aimed at challenging Google’s dominance over how people find information online.

The launch signals a deepening battleground for the internet’s most critical piece of software: the web browser.

OpenAI’s decision to launch its own browser is part of a quest to capitalize on the massive shift toward large language models (LLMs). As users increasingly turn to chatbots like ChatGPT for definitive answers and recommendations, the company sees an opportunity to position itself as the gateway to the internet, moving beyond the traditional address bar.

As Head of ChatGPT Nick Turley noted, the company is inspired by how browsers have previously redefined what an operating system can look like.

The core of Atlas is, unsurprisingly, its integration with ChatGPT. Ben Goodger, Engineering Lead for Atlas, confirmed that the browser will let users chat directly with their search results, similar to competing products.

ChatGPT Atlas aims to improve the user experience by eliminating the friction of constantly copying and pasting. Its ‘killer feature’ is a sidecar panel that hosts the chatbot, giving it instant context for whatever website or document the user is viewing.

Additionally, Product Lead Adam Fry announced that Atlas includes “browser history,” allowing the AI to log the user’s online activity for more personalized and effective answers.

For paying subscribers (Plus, Pro, and Business tiers), OpenAI is also offering an “agent mode.” This feature enables users to offload small web-based tasks to the AI, which completes them autonomously within the browser.

The introduction of Atlas intensifies the current browser wars. Its primary rivals are not just the legacy giants, Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge (which already incorporates AI features), but also aggressive new startups. These include Perplexity’s Comet and The Browser Company’s Dia, both of which have also focused on building browser-based chatbots and sidecar features.

While AI-powered browsers are currently a hot topic in Silicon Valley, it remains to be seen whether Atlas can make a dent in Chrome’s massive global user base of over 3 billion. For now, Atlas is rolling out on macOS, with Windows, iOS, and Android support promised soon.

