Character.ai to ban teens from talking to AI chatbots, Nvidia becomes $5tn company

Chatbot site Character.ai is cutting off teenagers from having conversations with virtual characters, after facing intense criticism over the kinds of interactions young people were having with online companions. The platform, founded in 2021, is used by millions to talk to chatbots powered by artificial intelligence (AI). But it is facing several lawsuits in the US from parents, including one over the death of a teenager, with some branding it a “clear and present danger” to young people. Now, Character.ai says from 25 November under-18s will only be able to generate content such as videos with their characters, rather than talk to them as they can currently. BBC

OpenAI has completed its transition to a for-profit company, after court battles and public criticism from one of its founders, Elon Musk. The company’s for-profit arm will become a public benefit corporation – a company type that must consider both the mission and shareholder interests. But the non-profit arm will retain control over it to make sure OpenAI sticks to its mission of developing artificial intelligence to the “benefit of all humanity”. Sky News



Nvidia has become the world’s first $5tn company as the artificial intelligence industry and wider US stock market boom. Just three months ago, the Silicon Valley chipmaker was first to break through the barrier of $4tn in market value. In comparison, Nvidia’s value is greater than the GDP of India, Japan and the United Kingdom, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Shortly after US stock markets opened on Wednesday, Nvidia’s shares touched $207.86 with 24.3bn shares outstanding, putting its market cap at $5.05tn. The Guardian

Google smart home users in the US can now get an early taste of the new Gemini for Home assistant, which began rolling out in early access on Tuesday. It’s slated to replace the current Google Assistant on Nest devices, marking one of the most significant updates yet to Google’s smart home ecosystem. It runs on the Gemini LLM, allowing it to complete more complex tasks and offer a more conversational tone compared to Google Assistant. If you want to try out Gemini for Home early, you have to request early access. The Verge PayPal said on Tuesday that it is adopting a protocol in combination with OpenAI’s “Instant Checkout” feature to let users pay for their shopping directly within ChatGPT, starting in 2026. PayPal is adopting the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), an open source specification developed by OpenAI that lets merchants make their products available within AI apps, consequently enabling users to shop using AI agents. TechCrunch



The all-new Smart #5 is now available to order, with prices starting from £39,800. That puts the bold, tech-centric electric SUV within spitting distance of the Skoda Enyaq, and means it’s £5,000 cheaper than the Tesla Model Y. There are no fewer than six specifications to choose from: Pro, Pro+, Premium, Pulse, Summit Edition and Brabus. Every Smart #5 features a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 13-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, keyless entry, 360-degree camera system plus lots of driver-assistance technology. AutoExpress

