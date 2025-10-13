BYD Seal Hybrid offers 1,243 mile range, 4Chan refusing to pay Ofcom fine

Share



China’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, BYD, has officially unveiled the 2026 Seal 05 DM-i, a new plug-in hybrid that sets a new industry benchmark with an astounding total driving range of 1,243 miles on a single tank of fuel and a full charge. Powering the 2026 Seal 05 DM-i is BYD’s latest fifth-generation DM hybrid system, which pairs a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine with a front-mounted electric motor for improved performance and efficiency. InterestingEngineering

The online message board 4chan is refusing to pay a fine handed down by Britain under new rules set by the Online Safety Act. In a move that risks inflaming a free speech row with the White House, regulator Ofcom said it had fined the social media site £20,000 for failing to hand over information about the risk of illegal material on its platform. The watchdog said it will also impose a daily penalty of £100 starting from tomorrow for either 60 days or until 4chan provides it with the correct information. Telegraph



Trade unions and online safety experts have urged MPs to investigate TikTok’s plans to make hundreds of jobs for UK-based content moderators redundant. The video app company is planning 439 redundancies in its trust and safety team in London, leading to warnings that the jobs losses will have implications for online safety. The Trades Union Congress, Communication Workers Union and leading figures in online safety have signed an open letter to Chi Onwurah MP, the Labour chair of the science, innovation and technology committee, calling for an investigation into the proposals. Guardian

Google rolled out the October Pixel update just last week, but it’s not going down smoothly for Pixel 10 owners. Users are reporting random app crashes after installing the update, with multiple threads on Reddit pointing to the Pixel 10 Pro as the most affected model. Since the update is still reaching more devices, it’s possible the issue extends to the standard Pixel 10 as well. “After the October update, all apps have started to crash randomly or just get stuck at the splash screen. I’ve tried multiple reboots, but still the same issue,” the original poster wrote. Android Authority

The company behind one of Britain’s leading drone safety maps has collapsed into administration, sparking disruption for thousands of amateur pilots across the country. Altitude Angel, which was backed by BT, has gained a following by allowing drone pilots to check flight data and submit airspace requests. However, the start-up went bust last week after incurring millions of pounds in losses. Telegraph

Apple’s second-generation smart glasses with an in-lens display may have two modes, depending on which device they are connected to.

Meta Ray-Bans without an in-lens display In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said he was told a future version of Apple’s smart glasses may be able to run a full version of the visionOS operating system when they are paired with a Mac, and then switch to a more lightweight, mobile-friendly interface when they are paired with an iPhone. MacRumors There is a big change coming for many people who use Windows computers. Microsoft is ending support for its Windows 10 operating system, which means that after Tuesday 14 October, these computers may be at risk. This is because security updates will stop, making devices more vulnerable to attack. Microsoft is encouraging people to upgrade for free to Windows 11 – but not all computers will be able to do that. “The end of support for Windows 10 is shaping up to be a disaster for both consumers and the environment,” said Nathan Proctor, senior director at US consumer group PIRG. BBC

