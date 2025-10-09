British-built Nissan LEAF EV hits the road with 386-mile range

Chris Price Electric Vehicles
Photo / All-new LEAF Hits the Road – Boasting Elite 622km Range, Top-Level Technology and Sleek Aerodynamic Design

The Nissan LEAF electric vehicle is back, with the all-new third-generation model hitting the roads for the first time in Copenhagen.

Built in Britain at Nissan’s Sunderland plant, the new LEAF boasts a 386-mile (WLTP) range, a sleek aerodynamic design, and deeply integrated connectivity features, signalling Nissan’s commitment to leading the next wave of electric innovation.

Nissan claims the new model immediately addresses the primary concern of EV drivers: range anxiety. The top 75kWh battery option delivers 386 miles of autonomy, which includes up to 269 miles at consistent motorway speeds.

Furthermore, the car supports 150kW DC rapid charging, allowing drivers to recover up to 273 miles of range in just 30 minutes. The LEAF also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, allowing owners to power external devices such as camping gear.

The exterior has been entirely redesigned, adopting a dynamic crossover look built on the CMF-EV platform, which is shared with the Nissan Ariya. Its sculpted surfaces and flowing roofline achieve a drag coefficient of just 0.25, significantly contributing to its exceptional efficiency.

Inside, the LEAF is designed for the connected driver, featuring a fully digital cockpit with dual 14.3-inch displays powered by NissanConnect with Google built in. This integration offers access to Google Maps for intuitive navigation and automated charging route planning, along with Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Powering the vehicle is a refined electric motor delivering 215 horsepower, pushing the LEAF from 0 to 62 mph in 7.6 seconds. The driving experience is enhanced by the popular e-Pedal Step for smooth one-pedal driving and ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link for smart cruise and steering assistance.

Nissan expects production and pre-orders to begin before the end of the year, with the first deliveries scheduled for Spring 2026. Full spec below.

THE ALL-NEW NISSAN LEAF KEY SPECIFICATIONS
Powertrain Battery capacity (Usable)
*Battery capacity estimated: subject to homologation		 52KWh 75KWh
Maximum output 130kW / 174hp 160kW / 215hp
Maximum Torque 345Nm 355Nm
Acceleration 0-62mph 8.35 secs (8.26 secs Sport mode) 7.8 secs (7.6 secs Sport Mode)
Top speed 99 mph 99 mph
Charging & V2L DC charging type CCS 2
Quick charger max. power (DC) 105kW 150kW
DC Quick charging time 20%-80%< 30Min 20%-80%< 30Min
30min DC Quick charging recovery range (miles) Pending homologation 273 miles
AC charging 11KW 11kW
V2L charging port load capacity 3.1kW 3.1 kW
Range & consumption Estimated range

(WLTP combined)*

 >271 miles Up to 386 miles
Estimated electricity consumption

(WLTP combined)*

 4.5 miles/kwh* 4.5 miles/kwh
Estimated highway range at 70mph* Up to 269 miles
Drag Coefficient (Cd) 0.25
General specs Length 4,350mm
Width (without mirrors) 1,810mm
Width (with mirrors) 2,098mm
Height (without roof rails) 1,550mm
Kerb Weight (depending on model and equipment) 1791kg-1946kg
Wheel base 2,690mm
Suspension Front: Independent MacPherson strut
Rear: Independent multi-link
Luggage capacity (VDA) 437L
Tyre size
(front and rear)		 195/60R18
215/55R18
235/45R19

 

