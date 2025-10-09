British-built Nissan LEAF EV hits the road with 386-mile range

Share

The Nissan LEAF electric vehicle is back, with the all-new third-generation model hitting the roads for the first time in Copenhagen.

Built in Britain at Nissan’s Sunderland plant, the new LEAF boasts a 386-mile (WLTP) range, a sleek aerodynamic design, and deeply integrated connectivity features, signalling Nissan’s commitment to leading the next wave of electric innovation.

Nissan claims the new model immediately addresses the primary concern of EV drivers: range anxiety. The top 75kWh battery option delivers 386 miles of autonomy, which includes up to 269 miles at consistent motorway speeds.

Furthermore, the car supports 150kW DC rapid charging, allowing drivers to recover up to 273 miles of range in just 30 minutes. The LEAF also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, allowing owners to power external devices such as camping gear.

The exterior has been entirely redesigned, adopting a dynamic crossover look built on the CMF-EV platform, which is shared with the Nissan Ariya. Its sculpted surfaces and flowing roofline achieve a drag coefficient of just 0.25, significantly contributing to its exceptional efficiency.

Inside, the LEAF is designed for the connected driver, featuring a fully digital cockpit with dual 14.3-inch displays powered by NissanConnect with Google built in. This integration offers access to Google Maps for intuitive navigation and automated charging route planning, along with Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Powering the vehicle is a refined electric motor delivering 215 horsepower, pushing the LEAF from 0 to 62 mph in 7.6 seconds. The driving experience is enhanced by the popular e-Pedal Step for smooth one-pedal driving and ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link for smart cruise and steering assistance.

Nissan expects production and pre-orders to begin before the end of the year, with the first deliveries scheduled for Spring 2026. Full spec below.

THE ALL-NEW NISSAN LEAF KEY SPECIFICATIONS Powertrain Battery capacity (Usable)

*Battery capacity estimated: subject to homologation 52KWh 75KWh Maximum output 130kW / 174hp 160kW / 215hp Maximum Torque 345Nm 355Nm Acceleration 0-62mph 8.35 secs (8.26 secs Sport mode) 7.8 secs (7.6 secs Sport Mode) Top speed 99 mph 99 mph Charging & V2L DC charging type CCS 2 Quick charger max. power (DC) 105kW 150kW DC Quick charging time 20%-80%< 30Min 20%-80%< 30Min 30min DC Quick charging recovery range (miles) Pending homologation 273 miles AC charging 11KW 11kW V2L charging port load capacity 3.1kW 3.1 kW Range & consumption Estimated range (WLTP combined)* >271 miles Up to 386 miles Estimated electricity consumption (WLTP combined)* 4.5 miles/kwh* 4.5 miles/kwh Estimated highway range at 70mph* – Up to 269 miles Drag Coefficient (Cd) 0.25 General specs Length 4,350mm Width (without mirrors) 1,810mm Width (with mirrors) 2,098mm Height (without roof rails) 1,550mm Kerb Weight (depending on model and equipment) 1791kg-1946kg Wheel base 2,690mm Suspension Front: Independent MacPherson strut

Rear: Independent multi-link Luggage capacity (VDA) 437L Tyre size

(front and rear) 195/60R18

215/55R18

235/45R19

