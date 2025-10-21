Blind patients regain sight with electronic eye implant, WhatsApp usernames coming soon

Share

People who lost their sight due to a common, previously untreatable age-related condition can now read again, thanks to a ground-breaking electronic eye implant. The tiny device, measuring just 2mm by 2mm and half the thickness of a human hair, represents a “paradigm shift” in artificial vision, experts say. They are optimistic the technology could eventually be offered through the NHS. Fitted under the retina, the layer of light-sensitive tissue in the eye, it allows patients to see letters, numbers and words through an eye that was previously blind. Sky News

WhatsApp’s username feature has been in development for roughly two years now. The feature, which would allow users to set a unique username for their account, will prevent the need to share personal information like a phone number while sharing your contact information with a new contact. While we don’t have a clear timeline, it’s certain that the feature is coming, and that users will be able to ‘reserve’ their username before the functionality goes live. AndroidPolice

With the fourth betas of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS 26.1, Apple has introduced a new setting that’s designed to allow users to customize the look of Liquid Glass.



The toggle lets users select from a clear look for Liquid Glass, or a tinted look. Clear is the current Liquid Glass design, which is more transparent and shows the background underneath buttons, bars, and menus, while tinted increases the opacity of Liquid Glass and adds more contrast. The new setting can be found on iOS and iPadOS by going to Settings > Display and Brightness, or System Settings > Appearance on the Mac. MacRumors

Athletes’ data is at risk of being removed from the fitness app Strava as part of a legal battle with the smartwatch maker Garmin. Strava, a California-based exercise platform which allows users to track and share runs, walks, cycles and swims, has accused Garmin of breaching two of its patents. It alleges that the patents for its segments, which carve up a route into timed sections, and heat maps, which show the routes athletes use, have been infringed by Garmin. Telegraph



Amazon Web Services (AWS) had a bad day. That’s how the boss of another big US tech firm Cloudflare put it – probably feeling very relieved that Monday’s outage, hitting over 1,000 companies and affecting millions of internet users, had nothing to do with him. The places hit by the outage vary significantly. It took out major social media platforms like Snapchat and Reddit, banks like Lloyds and Halifax, and games like Roblox and Fortnite. AWS is a US giant with a large global footprint, having positioned itself as the backbone of the internet. BBC

The latest update to Garmin’s class-leading Fenix adventure watch adds something that could save your life: phone-free communications and emergency messaging on 4G or via satellite. The Fenix 8 Pro takes the already fantastic Fenix 8 and adds in the new cellular tech, plus the option of a cutting-edge microLED screen in a special edition of the watch. It is Garmin’s top model and designed to be the only tool you need to more-or-less go anywhere and track anything. That makes it an extremely pricey proposition starting at £1,030 (€1,200, $1,200, A$2,300) for the 47mm OLED version. Guardian

