Apple and Amazon record impressive financial results, OpenAI launches cybersecurity tool

Tech giants Apple and Amazon have defied industry predictions with better-than-expected financial results. Apple’s success is largely thanks to record-breaking iPhone sales, while Amazon’s is down to cloud computing arm Amazon Web Services (AWS), in spite of last week’s outage which knocked out thousands of websites. AWS revenue accelerated 20.2% to $33bn (almost £25bn), which CEO Andy Jassy said was a pace it hadn’t seen since 2022. AWS accounts for 60% of Amazon’s total operating income. Sky News

OpenAI is reportedly gearing up for a stock market listing valuing the company at $1tn (£760bn) as soon as next year, in what would be one of the biggest ever initial public offerings. The developer behind the hit AI chatbot ChatGPT is considering whether to file for an IPO as soon as the second half of 2026, according to Reuters, which cited people familiar with the matter. The company is thought to be looking to raise at least $60bn. Guardian

In the year full of AI agents, OpenAI has launched AI assistants that can take action on your behalf to help you research, shop, and code — and now even act as a security researcher. Aardvark, OpenAI’s new agentic security researcher powered by GPT-5 and released Thursday, can assist security teams by identifying and helping patch vulnerabilities. The agent is meant to tackle existing challenges in the software security space, as tens of thousands of new vulnerabilities are discovered across enterprise and open-source codebases every year. ZDNet

Google is rolling out a big change for Wear OS that many aren’t going to like. The Google Clock app, which hosts the alarms and timer functions, will now be an exclusive part of the Pixel Watch experience. This change was shared by Google through its own Wear OS help page and spotted by the folks at 9to5Google. Although Google doesn’t state it, by removing this app from non-Pixel Watch devices, it’s clearing up redundant features from other Wear OS products. Android Police

China's booming car sector has upended the entire global carmaker industry over the past decade, especially its EV producers which have supplanted combustion engine cars in sales at home and have flooded global markets with record exports. But the country's electric vehicle output and exports may now hit reverse following a significant policy pivot that will cut EV subsidies during its upcoming five-year plan. China's top policymakers omitted electric vehicles from their list of strategic industries for the 2026-2030 development agenda. Reuters



Apple is expected to kick off November by releasing iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, macOS 26.1, watchOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1. With beta testing now wrapped up, the updates will likely be released this Monday, November 3 or Tuesday, November 4. iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS 26.1 let you choose your preferred look for Liquid Glass. iPadOS 26.1 also reintroduces a version of the Slide Over feature for multitasking, and it expands the Apple Vision Pro app to iPads. With visionOS 26.1, videos in the Spatial Gallery app will show playback controls and video length while in immersive view. MacRumors

Samsung is bringing its mobile web browser to bigger screens. It’s launching a beta version of its Samsung Internet on PC with support for cross-device syncing, which should make it easier to access all your browsing data if you’ve never switched to a different default browser on your Samsung device. The desktop browser is only available to users in the US and South Korea who sign up for Samsung’s beta program. The Verge

