Amazon unveils AI smart glasses for its delivery drivers

Amazon is equipping its frontline workers with artificial intelligence, unveiling a prototype of new AI-powered smart glasses designed to improve the efficiency of its vast delivery network.

The device, internally dubbed “Amelia,” is a custom-designed wearable for the company’s delivery drivers, aiming to provide a completely hands-free experience that minimizes the time drivers spend looking between their phones, packages, and surroundings.

The smart glasses, which feature a built-in display and AI-powered sensing capabilities, allow drivers to perform essential delivery tasks directly in their line of sight.

According to Beryl Tomay, Amazon’s Vice President of Transportation, the technology facilitates package scanning, turn-by-turn walking directions, and capture of delivery proof, all without requiring the driver to interact with their mobile device. The glasses, which pair with a waistcoat containing a control button and swappable battery, are projected to shave as much as 30 minutes off an average 8- to 10-hour shift by reducing repetitive and manual actions.

The system is particularly useful in complex locations such as multi-unit apartment complexes, where computer vision guides the driver directly to the correct doorstep and helps locate the package inside the vehicle upon parking.

Amazon is currently trialing the ‘Amelia’ glasses with hundreds of drivers across North America, with plans for a broader global rollout following further refinement. The e-commerce giant enters an increasingly crowded wearables field. However, its approach contrasts sharply with competitors such as Meta, whose recent smart glasses are targeted directly at the consumer market.

Safety is a core consideration, claims Amazon. The glasses automatically shut off when they detect the user is in a moving vehicle to eliminate distractions and drivers retain the ability to physically switch off all sensors, including the camera and microphone, via a controller worn in the delivery vest.

Future AI capabilities are expected to include real-time defect detection, which will notify drivers if a package is left at an incorrect address and automatic adjustment to environmental hazards such as low light and pets.

The wearable tech launch was part of a larger announcement focusing on optimizing Amazon’s logistics through AI. The company also unveiled “Blue Jay,” a new robotic arm designed to work alongside warehouse employees, sorting parcels with greater accuracy and helping to reduce injuries.

Complementing this is the new “Eluna” AI system, which pulls real-time and historical data across warehouses to anticipate operational bottlenecks and provide workers with suggestions for improving efficiency.

